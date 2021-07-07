Global Batch Control Systems Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring ABB, Emerson Electric and Hitachi Among Others

Dublin, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Batch Control Systems Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the batch control systems market and it is poised to grow by 1.37 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. This report on batch control systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the reduction in capital investments and shift from obsolete to advanced automation systems. In addition, reduction in capital investments is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The batch control systems market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.
The batch control systems market is segmented as below:
By End-user
- Chemical and petrochemical
- Food and beverage
- Water and wastewater
- Pharmaceutical
- Others
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
This study identifies the standards and regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the batch control systems market growth during the next few years.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
This report on batch control systems market covers the following areas:
- Batch control systems market sizing
- Batch control systems market forecast
- Batch control systems market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading batch control systems market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Automated Process Equipment Corp., Azbil Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Also, the batch control systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Chemical and petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Water and wastewater - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
6. Customer Landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- Automated Process Equipment Corp.
- Azbil Corp.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- OMRON Corp.
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ln1ck5