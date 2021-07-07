Global Food Disinfection Market Report 2021-2025 - Opportunities in Packaging and Shelf-Life Enhancement for Processed Food

Dublin, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food Disinfection Market by Chemical Type (Chlorine, Hydrogen Peroxide & Peracetic Acid, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds), End-use (Food Processing, Beverage Processing), Application Area, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food disinfection market size is estimated to be valued USD 12.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 14.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Factors such as an increase in instances of foodborne diseases and outbreaks, rise in awareness about food safety among consumers, and increase in demand for environment-friendly solutions, is driving to the growth of the food disinfection market.

The market for beverage processing is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025

The market for beverage processing as end use segment is growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Packaged beverages, whether it is drinking water or soft drinks, always start with clean, pure water. Therefore, water plays an important role in the beverage industry.

Due to this, the purity of water is crucial in the beverage industry. Water disinfection is, thus, a stringent requirement in the beverage industry. Water used in the production of beverages as well as used in bottled water undergoes disinfection mainly through the use of chemicals such as chlorine compounds. Disinfection of other beverage processing equipment is also carried out with the use of hydrogen peroxide, as it is a cost-effective and eco-friendly method.

Packaging is the fastest growing market during the forecast period

Disinfection of food packaging materials is a critical step to prevent re-contamination of packaged food. Usually, UV-C radiation is used to conduct food packaging disinfection, as it is considered one of the most cost-effective techniques and is a non-chemical method. Packaging material treated includes cans, glass, foils, plastic bottles, and lids.

Another popular method of disinfecting food packaging material is the application of hydrogen peroxide on the packaging surface through spraying or through immersion in a hydrogen peroxide bath to create aseptic packaging. Hydrogen peroxide is commonly used in the beverage industry to facilitate the disinfection of fruit juice and milk packaging material.

Quaternary ammonium compounds is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025

The quaternary ammonium compounds, also known as Quats or QACs, are positively charged ions that are naturally attracted to negatively charged molecules such as bacterial proteins. They are effective against bacteria, yeasts, mold, and viruses. Quats are surfactants and possess some detergency, so they are less affected by light soil than other disinfectants. They are non-corrosive, do not act as a skin irritant and are also very stable.

Asia-Pacific market for food disinfection is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market for food disinfection has been growing at the fastest rate owing to the increasing demand for meat and meat products. The demand majorly stems from countries such as India, China, Thailand, Japan, and South Korea which are the major producers and among the major consumers of poultry, beef, and pork meat.

The increased production to meet the local and international demand for meat has improved the market for cleaning chemicals used in food processing plants which would ensure better hygiene and also enhance the shelf life of the products. This would drive the growth of the market.

Premium Insights

Growth in Need for Food Safety to Drive the Food Disinfection Market Size

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Food Disinfection Market Size

Hydrogen Peroxide & Peracetic Acid are Estimated to Account for the Largest Share in the Food Disinfection Market Size in 2020

Food Processing Segment to Account for the Largest Share of the North American Food Disinfection Market Size in 2019

Dairy to Account for the Largest Share of the Food Disinfection for Food Processing Market Size (USD Million)

India is Estimated to be the Fastest-Growing Market for Food Disinfection Market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Instances of Foodborne Diseases and Outbreaks

Increase in Demand for Environment-Friendly Solutions

Rise in Awareness About Food Safety Among Consumers

Increase in Demand for Non-Thermal Process in Disinfection

Restraints

Rise in Demand for Minimally Processed Food Products

Maintaining Proper Process Control

Exposure of the Eyes to Concentrations of 5% or More of Hydrogen Peroxide Could Result in Permanent Loss of Vision

Opportunities

Packaging and Shelf-Life Enhancement for Processed Food

Challenges

Stringent Government Regulations

Increase in Raw Material Prices and Operating Cost

Regulatory Framework

North America

US

Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Patent Analysis

Market Ecosystem

Food Disinfection Market: Market Map

Upstream

Chemical Provider

Ingredient and Raw Material Providers

Downstream

Regulatory Bodies & Certification Providers

Case Study Analysis

Safety Assessment Demand by Industry Players to Ensure Transparency

Problem Statement

Solution Offered

Outcome

Diversey Started Offering Easy-To-Use and Efficient-In-Clean Disinfection Solutions for Its Customers

Problem Statement

Solution Offered

Outcome

Company Profiles

Acuro Organics Limited

Aqua Bond Inc.

BASF SE

CCL Pentasol

Deluxe Chemicals

Diversey, Inc.

Ecolab

Entaco N.V. (Nerta)

Evonik Industries

Finktech GmbH

Kersia Group

Neogen Corporation

Pilot Chemical Corp.

Rentokil

Sanosil Ltd.

Solvay

Spartan Chemical Company, Inc.

Stepan Company

Thatcher Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8wa9el