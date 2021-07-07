Solar Alliance and Boyd CAT launch joint development initiative in U.S. Southeast

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR) is pleased to announce it has signed a Joint Development Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Boyd Company (“Boyd CAT”), a regional Caterpillar dealer, and will be opening an office in Louisville, Kentucky. Boyd CAT is the authorized dealer of Cat® solar equipment for businesses and contractors across Kentucky, Southern Indiana, West Virginia and Southeastern Ohio.



Under the Agreement, Boyd CAT and Solar Alliance will jointly pursue solar opportunities where Boyd CAT provides sales support and solar equipment, and Solar Alliance provides solar design, engineering and installation services.

Together, the two companies will aggressively pursue larger utility-scale solar projects while also continuing to target commercial solar customers in the agricultural, manufacturing and small business sectors. To date, Boyd CAT and Solar Alliance have partnered on several projects including the recently completed 1 megawatt solar project for Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company.

“This joint development agreement is a perfect fit as we accelerate our growth in Kentucky and surrounding states, working closely with Boyd CAT to bring the benefits of solar energy to a greater number of customers,” said CEO Myke Clark. “The Cat® solar panel we use is a quality product with a warranty backed by Cat®, providing value combined with a brand that customers can trust. That exceptional product combined with Solar Alliance’s technical and installation expertise results in a turnkey solar solution that customers know they can trust. The value in this partnership is immense.”

“Solar energy is a long-term strategic focus of Boyd CAT,” said Clint Hutchcraft, VP Power Systems at Boyd CAT. “Our goal is to meet our customers’ renewable energy needs with an affordable, trusted solar solution. We have worked closely with Solar Alliance for several years and our combined teams work well together to bring these solutions to our customers. This joint development agreement will result in increased sales for Boyd CAT and Solar Alliance, and a turnkey solar solution for customers.”

Opening an office in Louisville will provide an ideal location to collaborate closely with Boyd CAT and will also increase efficiency as the two companies continue to grow quickly in Kentucky. The benefits of this joint development agreement will also be realized beyond Kentucky as the two companies will also be pursuing opportunities together throughout the Southeast.

“Solar Alliance is committed to becoming the top commercial and industrial solar provider in the U.S. and partnering with top tier businesses like Boyd CAT will allow us to bring solar to a greater number of consumers. Combined with our build-own-operate strategy that has seen Solar Alliance acquire two construction-ready projects in New York, it is clear the Solar Alliance team continues to execute on our strategic growth plan and that will continue to create value for customers and shareholders,” concluded Clark.

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in Tennessee, Kentucky, North/South Carolina and Illinois and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed $1 billion of renewable energy projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

