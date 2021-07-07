OncoResponse Appoints Sean McCarthy to Board of Directors

SEATTLE, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncoResponse, a biotechnology company harnessing the power of the human immune system to identify and develop novel monoclonal antibodies to immunosuppressive myeloid targets for cancer immunotherapy, today announced the appointment of Sean A. McCarthy, D. Phil., as an Independent Director to its Board of Directors. Dr. McCarthy brings over 20 years of experience in the biotechnology industry having served in roles in R&D, business development, finance and general management and currently serves as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of CytomX.



“Sean is a highly accomplished executive in our industry and has a wonderful breadth of perspective and experience,” said Clifford Stocks, Chief Executive Officer of OncoResponse. “As a skilled scientific and business leader, Sean deftly guided CytomX from development-stage to publicly-held company and is directly familiar with the growth opportunity ahead for OncoResponse. His advice and counsel will be valuable as we harness our drug discovery and development efforts to deliver impactful cancer therapies.”

Dr. McCarthy joined CytomX in 2010 as Chief Business Officer and has served as Chief Executive Officer since 2011. Previously, Dr. McCarthy spent four years as a Transactional Partner at Pappas Ventures. Prior to Pappas, Sean drove a strategic reorganization of SGX Pharmaceuticals from a platform model to product-focused oncology company and served in multiple roles at Millennium Pharmaceuticals. Dr. McCarthy is an author on multiple peer-reviewed scientific publications and issued patents and remains a member of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of the California Life Sciences Association. Dr. McCarthy received his Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry and pharmacology at King’s College, University of London. He also received an MBA from the Rady School of Management at UCSD and a D. Phil. in cancer biology from St. John’s College, University of Oxford.

“I am delighted to join the Board of OncoResponse and help advance their innovative approach to leveraging the human immune system to fight cancer,” said Dr. McCarthy. “The Company’s growing pipeline of antibody therapeutics which target unique aspects of the tumor microenvironment are moving OncoResponse to the forefront. I look forward to working with fellow Board members and Company leadership to further strengthen OncoResponse and transform the treatment of cancer.”

ABOUT ONCORESPONSE

OncoResponse, Inc., an immuno-oncology focused biotech company, in a broad strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center, uses a proprietary B-cell technology platform to mine the immune system of cancer patients who have responded to cancer immunotherapy to discover novel targets and antibodies, and develop therapeutic monoclonal antibodies to treat cancer. OncoResponse has several antibodies directed at modulating immunosuppression of the tumor microenvironment in pre-clinical development and a CD163 targeting antibody entering clinical studies summer 2021. OncoResponse, Inc. is a privately held company backed by investment from MD Anderson Cancer Center, Rivervest Venture Partners, Redmile Group, Magnetar Group, Yonjin Venture, Bering Capital, ARCH Venture Partners, Helsinn Investment Fund, Canaan Partners, GreatPoint Ventures, Takeda Ventures, Buchang Pharma, Alexandria Real Estate Equities and William Marsh Rice University. For more information please visit: www.oncoresponseinc.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

John Graziano

Solebury Trout

+1 646-378-2942

jgraziano@soleburytrout.com