ImmuCell Announces Strong Preliminary, Unaudited Sales Results for Second Quarter of 2021

PORTLAND, Maine, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, today announced preliminary, unaudited sales results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.



“We expect to report a 53%, or $1.6 million, increase in total product sales to approximately $4.5 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, versus the same period of the prior year,” commented Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO of ImmuCell. “This level of quarterly sales is a near record for us, second only to the $4.9 million we recorded during the seasonally-high first quarter of 2020. We expect to report a 10%, or $773,000, increase in total product sales to approximately $8.6 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, versus the same period of the prior year.”

As indicated by these sales results, the Company has largely completed the critical objectives of its $3.5 million investment (that was initiated about 18 months ago) to increase its First Defense® production capacity from approximately $16.5 million to approximately $23 million in terms of annual sales value. These capacity estimates are subject to biological yield variance, product format mix, selling price and other factors. The Company anticipates initiating the qualification and implementation of the final two pieces of equipment required to fully complete this project during the beginning of the third quarter. The Company also anticipates initiating an additional investment of approximately $800,000 during the third quarter of this year to increase its First Defense® production capacity further to approximately $30 million or more per year by the third quarter of 2022.

“The backlog of orders increased from approximately $1.8 million as of December 31, 2020 to approximately $3.1 million as of March 31, 2021,” Mr. Brigham added. “As a result of our expanding production capacity, we expect to report that we shipped 11%, or $435,000, more product during the second quarter of 2021 than during the first quarter of this year and that we reduced the backlog to approximately $1.9 million as of June 30, 2021.”

“We expect to significantly reduce or eliminate the backlog of orders during the third quarter and achieve our publicly stated goal of delivering sales growth during the year ending December 31, 2021 (versus the prior year), overcoming the drop in sales we reported during the first quarter of this year,” Mr. Brigham concluded. “As we emerge from an extended period of time on backlog, we anticipate higher than normal sales fluctuations quarter to quarter as distributors adjust orders that may have become dated, re-stock their inventory levels and prepare for peak season sales going into the first quarter of 2022.”

Conference Call:

Beginning with the first quarter of 2020, the Company has been providing a preliminary look at the top line results soon after the close of the quarter. The Company expects to provide this prompt, preliminary report on product sales until further notice going forward. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, August 13, 2021 to discuss the full financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 855-9502 (toll free) or (412) 317-5499 (international) at 9:00 AM ET. A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529 (toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international), utilizing confirmation #10158172. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s updated Corporate Presentation slide deck that provides an overview of the Company’s business and is available under the “Investors” tab of the Company’s website at www.immucell.com, or by request to the Company.

About ImmuCell:

ImmuCell Corporation's (Nasdaq: ICCC) purpose is to create scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle. ImmuCell manufactures and markets First Defense®, providing Immediate Immunity™ to newborn dairy and beef calves, and is in the late stages of developing Re-Tain™, a novel treatment for subclinical mastitis in dairy cows without a milk discard requirement that provides an alternative to traditional antibiotics. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at: http://www.immucell.com .

Contacts:

Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO

ImmuCell Corporation

(207) 878-2770

Joe Diaz, Robert Blum and Joe Dorame

Lytham Partners, LLC

(602) 889-9700

iccc@lythampartners.com