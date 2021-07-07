Worldwide Hand Sanitizer Industry to 2026 - North America holds Largest Market Share

Dublin, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hand Sanitizer Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hand sanitizer market was valued at USD 2078.80 million in 2020, registering a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



The hit of COVID-19 has tremendously affected the operations of several key players. Due to the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended self prevention by using hand sanitizers and get into the regular practice of hand washing. Therefore, these efforts have increased the rapid surge in demand for hand sanitizers due to its convenience and growing awareness regarding sanitization. Moreover, due to the sudden increase in the demand for hand sanitizers from the April to July (2020) most retailers and pharmacies/drug stores have run out of the stock. Additionally, to counter such situations, government bodies of various countries and companies have struggled hard to meet consumer demand.



For instance, in India, more than 45 distilleries and 564 other manufacturers have been granted permission by the Indian government to produce hand sanitizers. Additionally, more than 55 distilleries are likely to be permitted in one or two days, and many more are being motivated to manufacture sanitizers in this scenario.



Rising awareness among consumers regarding the importance and significance of hand hygiene for the prevention of transmissible diseases is expected to boost the market growth.Additionally, the ease-of-use served by sanitizers compared to hand washes drew a substantial consumer base in the recent past, majorly augmenting the sales of gel-type sanitizers.



Furthermore, the portability and convenience served by hand sanitizers over handwashes are drawing a substantial consumer base, majorly augmenting the sales of gel-type sanitizers. The major companies operating in the market are adopting various strategies, such as promotional campaigns and media coverage, in order to increase their market share.



By distribution channel, hypermarkets/supermarkets and pharmaceutical stores lead the industry, owing to the consumers' attitude toward conventional way of shopping and the channels' ability to attract maximum consumers seeking for expediency and a wider variety of product ranges to choose from.



Key Market Trends



Increased Attention toward Hand Hygiene due to Rising Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Cases



The global outbreak of coronavirus, which has been declared a pandemic in March 2020 due to its rapid transmissibility, has majorly impacted consumer behavior and has led consumers to take more preventive measures regarding personal hygiene maintenance, especially hand hygiene. According to worldometer, As of March 4, 2021, the coronavirus had infected almost 116 million people globally, and the number of death. had reached almost 2.6 million. The most severely affected countries include the U.S,India,Russia and UK.

Thus, the increasing number of deaths caused by the virus triggered an alarming response from consumers, with increased attention regarding hand hygiene as a preventive measure from contracting the infection. Moreover, the usage of hand sanitizers is recommended by the World Health Organization, Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, and doctors worldwide, claiming that the use of alcohol-based hand rub is one of the most effective precautions observed against the virus. This factor is currently driving the market growth.



North America holds Largest Market Share



Owing to high awareness existing among consumers about hand hygiene regulatory authorities, like FDA and WHO, initiated awareness campaigns to support the usage of hand sanitizers in the North American region. Acknowledging the market potential, giant manufacturers in the United States are branching out to launch production lines for hand sanitizers, in order to supplement their segments' sales. Also, the local players in the country are introducing new products to fulfil the growing current demand, owing to the spread of COVID-19 across the region.

For instance, in March 2020, the vegan beauty brand, Sparitual, pledged to produce 75% alcohol-based hand sanitizers from its Los Angeles-based factory to help fight the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, due to high price sensitivity, a large number of private-label players are introducing hand sanitisers at lower prices, thereby gaining considerable market shares. Purell is one of the leading brands holding a significant amount of market share across the country.



Competitive Landscape



The major players in the market include Reckitt Benckiser Group, UnilleverPLC, and GOJO Industries Inc. and among others. The majority of the emerging market players are focusing on strategic acquisitions with leaders in mature and sophisticated markets. In the case of emerging market players, expansion of product portfolio enables diversification and provides access to stable cash flow and further growth opportunities. The consumer shift toward hand sanitizers that are formulated using natural substances is resulting in the expansion of product lines by the major companies. For instance, Dr. Bronner's launched the Peppermint-scented Organic Hand Sanitizer, a certified organic and fair-trade product containing organic glycerin.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Gel/Liquid

5.1.2 Spray

5.1.3 Foam

5.1.4 Sanitizing Wipes

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Hypermarket/Supermarket

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Pharmaceutical and Drug Stores

5.2.4 E-Commerce

5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 Australia

5.3.3.4 India

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

6.4.2 3M Company

6.4.3 Unilever PLC

6.4.4 GOJO Industries Inc.

6.4.5 Colgate-Palmolive Company

6.4.6 L Brands Inc.

6.4.7 Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd

6.4.8 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.9 Edgewell Personal Care

6.4.10 Vi-Jon Inc



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



8 IMPACT OF COVID 19 ON THE MARKET



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gksmd