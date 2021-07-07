Global Feminine Hygiene Market (2021 to 2026) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts

Dublin, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Feminine Hygiene Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global feminine hygiene market is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2021 - 2026).



Due to the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of the governments around the world announced strict lockdown measures for consumer goods manufacturing companies, such that either most of the factories were directed to be either shut down or operate with a limited workforce. This created massive disruptions in the supply and distribution chain for sanitary napkins at the pak of the lockdown, thus hampering the sales of the products studied in the market. However, as feminine hygiene products are being categorised under essential items, their production and sales were soon normalised, thus stabilizing the market studied during the 2020 period.



Over the medium term, increasing awareness of female health and hygiene and the emergence of low-cost feminine hygiene products are expected to boost demand for the feminine hygiene products market during the forecast period. The demand for products such as tampons, menstrual cups, and internal cleansers & sprays is expected to increase rapidly in more developed regions such as North America and Western Europe



Asia-Pacific is emerging as one of the emerging markets owing to the higher penetration of sanitary pads in this region, though other menstrual hygiene products is still at a nascent stage in Asia. Personal hygiene awareness campaigns taken up by government agencies have contributed to an increase in demand for sanitary products in this region.



Some manufacturers use low-quality raw materials to produce hygiene products which are causing concern for the increase in female allergies and vaginal infections. This has led to more awareness recalls, particularly, in developing countries.



Key Market Trends



The Dominant Position Held by Sanitary Pad Segment



Globally, more and more women are getting educated about female hygiene products. The Asia-pacific market still prefers sanitary pads whereas the Americans are gradually shifting towards tampons and menstrual cups. Various kinds of sanitary napkins/pads like with wings, great absorbents, thin pads, cotton-filled pads, scented pads, etc. can be seen in various types of supermarkets and even convenience store, thereby, further increasing its market share in the global market.



Moreover, countries around the world are witnessing an increasing number of promotions and educational sessions, due to the increasing prominence of social media and the various initiatives taken by the government and NGOs to increase awareness about the benefits of using menstrual hygiene products, such as sanitary napkins.



For instance, to make sanitary napkins more affordable and accessible, the government of India, in 2019, announced the price reduction of Jan Aushadhi Suvidha Oxo-Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins, which were launched in 2018, to INR 1 per pad, from INR 2.5. Such factors are expected to propel the demand for feminine hygiene products.



Increasing Measures of Women Hygiene in Asia-Pacific Driving the Market



The population of Asia-Pacific is huge and is growing further. Various companies have introduced different kinds of brands of feminine hygiene products for various economic sections of society. China's local Sanitary Pads market emerges as the largest market followed by The United States.



Though the awareness about hygiene products is less in the Asian markets, however, the potential to be tapped or explored by various companies. Owing to the increased demand for feminine hygiene products, the manufactures in Asia-Pacific are launching various other types of products.



For instance, tampons were considered to be luxury products in India, and they were only used by few consumers in tier-1 cities. Moreover, with the surge of online retailing across the country, tier-2 and tier-3 consumers have also started driving the sales of tampons. For example, Visionaari, a Delhi-based (India) tampon manufacturer, claimed that about 50% of its orders now come from tier-2 and tier-3 regions, owing to easy access through the online retail channels.



Competitive Landscape



The global feminine hygiene market is a highly competitive market, having the presence of various global as well as regional companies. Some of the major global companies in the market include Procter and Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson, among others.



Kimberly-Clark Corporation is one of the most active companies in the feminine hygiene market. The company has been involved in frequent launches of newly developed product in developing and the potential countries, so as to improve its market share. For instance, in 2019, Johnson & Johnson's brand Carefree launched the acti-fresh panty liners with new and improved twist resist technology, that helps to minimize bunching and twisting.



