Injectable Reproductive Hormone Market 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Forecast Report

The global injectable reproductive hormone market size is expected to expand at a steady pace owing to higher COVID-19 infection rate among men than women, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled "Injectable Reproductive Hormone Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Estrogen, Progesterone, Testosterone, Combination Products), By Applications (Infertility Treatment, Contraception, Menstruation Disorders, Sexual Dysfunction, Others), By End users (Hospitals, Specialty clinics, Others) Pfizer, Xianju Pharma, American Regent, Zydus Cadila, Actiza Pharmaceutical, Empower Pharmacy, Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026".

Global Injectable Reproductive Hormone Market Highlights:

List of Players Covered in the Injectable Reproductive Hormone Market Report:

Allergan

Endo Pharmaceuticals

Empower Pharmacy

Zydus Cadila

Xianju Pharma

Mayne Pharma

Bayer

Actiza Pharmaceutical

American Regent

Pfizer

ABBVIE

Regional Insights

Substantial Healthcare Research Funding to Drive the Market in North America

Among regions, North America is anticipated to dictate the injectable reproductive hormone market share in the forthcoming years on account of higher funding for healthcare and medical research in the region. In addition to this, the adoption of modern medical technologies in health facilities in the region is more rapid than other regions, which encourages further research and launch of novel products. The market in Europe is expected to perform exceedingly well owing to widespread sexual health awareness among the people and strong healthcare infrastructure in the region. In Asia Pacific, the factors favoring the market include increasing healthcare expenditure, evolving medical infrastructure, and initiation of government programs to create awareness regarding the reproductive and sexual health of women.

The outbreak of covid-19 in the global market has made companies uncertain about their future scenario as the prolonged lock-down finds a serious economic slump. The latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Injectable Reproductive Hormone Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. Essential growth factors and study of Basis points [BPS] have been discussed in the following report. Research Report explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry.





Highlights of the Report:

Valuable insights into the market drivers and restraints;

Elaborative overview of the industry trends and outlook;

Comprehensive examination of the regional dynamics and competitive developments in the market;

Thorough analysis of all market segments.

Market Driver

Increasing Prevalence of Infertility among Women to Support Market Growth

A study published by the Maternal Health Task Force (MHTF) under Harvard Chan School of Public Health reveals that approximately 50 million couples worldwide experience infertility. Further, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that roughly 25% of couples living in developing countries suffer from infertility. Moreover, the MHTF also states that secondary infertility, wherein a woman has been pregnant and given a live birth, is more common than primary infertility, wherein a woman is unable to get pregnant even once. Injectable reproductive hormones offer an optimal solution to this widely prevalent issue as these medications induce ovulation in women, revitalizing their reproductive system. For example, injecting the Follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) stimulate growth of eggs in the ovaries. Rising incidence of infertility and availability of advanced hormone therapies will, therefore, propel the injectable reproductive hormone market growth during the forecast period.





Competitive Landscape

Promising Research by Market Players to Augment Competition

Key players in this market are steadily ramping up their R&D spending to introduce new and innovative drugs and medications for patients and other end-users. Apart from pharmaceutical companies, many academic institutions are also conducting research studies to determine the efficacy of certain hormone therapies on the sexual health of patients.

Industry Developments:

February 2020: Researchers at Imperial College London are attempting to determine the efficacy of kisspeptin hormone injection for treating psychosexual disorders in men. Having previously shown how this hormone can augment sexual arousal processing in the body, the team now intends to conduct trials in patients displaying low sexual desire.

Researchers at Imperial College London are attempting to determine the efficacy of kisspeptin hormone injection for treating psychosexual disorders in men. Having previously shown how this hormone can augment sexual arousal processing in the body, the team now intends to conduct trials in patients displaying low sexual desire. October 2019: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared Supplemental New Drug Application submitted by the US-based non-profit organization focused on women’s health, Medicine360, in collaboration with Allergan, the pharmaceutical giant. The application allows both entities to extend the usage of LILETTA®, a hormonal intrauterine device, for prevention of pregnancy for up to six years.





Injectable Reproductive Hormone Market Segmentation

By Type

• Estrogen

• Progesterone

• Testosterone

• Combination Products

By Applications

• Infertility Treatment

• Contraception

• Menstruation Disorders

• Sexual Dysfunction

• Others

By End users

• Hospitals

• Specialty clinics

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA, Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





