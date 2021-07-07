Global $172.3 Billion Healthcare Information Technology Markets, 2019-2020 & 2021-2026

Dublin, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Information Technology 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global healthcare information technology (IT) market is estimated to grow from $94.5 billion in 2021 to reach $172.3 billion by 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
Health information technology (health IT) refers to the computer systems that healthcare professionals - and, increasingly, individuals - use to store, share and analyze health data.
Some U.S. hospitals that use electronic health records (EHRs) exclusively report relatively high levels of patient satisfaction with their overall treatment. EHRs can support some of the pharmaceutical industry's data needs, including improved drug safety surveillance, clinical trial recruitment and support of applications for regulatory approval of new drugs.
This report focuses on types of healthcare information technology such as electronic health records, provider order entry systems, electronic prescribing systems, picture archiving and communication systems, laboratory information systems, clinical decision systems, and telemedicine.
The report covers the market environment for healthcare information technology and related regulations or legislation in specific countries. The report also portrays the trends and dynamics affecting the market.
Report Includes
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 and 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Discussion of market opportunities and industry structure, applications and business considerations of healthcare IT systems, along with ongoing dramatic changes in the structure of the healthcare sector
- Estimation of current market size and revenue forecast for healthcare IT market, and corresponding market share analysis by type of technology/system and geography
- Highlights of key market dynamics (DROs) for clinical healthcare IT technologies, as well as market analysis and forecasting for key health IT systems - EHRs, provider order entry systems, electronic prescribing system, laboratory information system, PACs, telemedicine and other clinical decision support technologies
- Emphasis on the selected clinical IT systems/software applications that facilitate or provide input into the healthcare process, as well as dedicated hardware and online services used to run them
- Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of this market
- Insight into the supplier landscape and company share analysis of major players operating within the global healthcare IT market, and their market development strategies
- Descriptive company profiles of the major market participants, including Optum (UnitedHealth Group), Cerner Corp., Cognizant, Philips, IBM, Epic Systems, Allscripts, Athenahealth, and GE Healthcare
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Healthcare IT Overview
- Clinical Software
- Hardware Dedicated to Clinical IT Applications
- History
- Types of Clinical IT Technologies
- Electronic Health Records
- Provider Order Entry Systems for Drugs, Lab Tests and Procedures
- Electronic Prescribing System
- Picture Archiving and Communication Systems for Filmless Imaging
- Laboratory Information Systems
- Clinical Decision Support Systems
- Telemedicine
- Other Related and Supporting Technologies
- Market Environment and Regulations
- Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare Information Technology Market
Chapter 4 Global Healthcare IT Market
- Global Healthcare IT Market
- Global Healthcare IT Market by Type
- Electronic Health Records
- Telemedicine
- Picture Archiving and Communications
- Provider Order Entry
- Laboratory Information Systems
- Prescription Drug Fulfillment
- Clinical Decision Support Systems
- Other Related and Supporting Technologies
- Global Healthcare IT Market by Region
Chapter 5 Drivers and Challenges
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Interest in Improving the Quality of Care
- Rising Healthcare Costs
- Cognitive Computing
- Consumer Expectations
- Market Challenges
- Price
- Lack of Standards
- Compatibility
Chapter 6 Regulatory Environment
- Legislation in North America
- Certification Commission for Healthcare Information Technology
- Federal Legislation
- Better Healthcare Through Information Technology Act of 2005
- Medicare Value Purchasing Act
- Health Information Technology Promotion Act
- Wired for Healthcare Quality Act
- American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009
- Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010
- Continuing Extension Act of 2010
- Electronic Health Records Improvement Act of 2012
- Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act
- Healthcare IT Regulatory Schemes in China
- Regulatory Scenario of Healthcare IT in Singapore
- EU Approach to Regulation
- European Legal Instruments Related to E-Health
- Regulatory Framework for Telemedicine
Chapter 7 Supplier Landscape, Company Share Analysis and Company Profiles
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Key Developments
- Company Share Analysis
- Company Profiles
- Major Companies
- Smaller Companies
Companies Mentioned
- AGFA Healthcare
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
- Cerner Corp.
- Cybernet Systems Corp.
- Drfirst
- Epic Systems Corp.
- General Electric
- Highfleet Inc.
- Infor Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)
- Isabel Healthcare Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Logical Images Inc.
- M*Modal
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Mckesson Corp.
- Medrx
- Merge Healthcare Inc.
- Ncd Medical Corp.
- Nuance Communications Inc.
- OBS Medical Ltd.
- Polycom Inc.
- Positiveid Corp.
- Scottcare Corp.
- Surescripts Llc
- Televital
- Theradoc Inc.
- United Therapeutics Corp.
- Unitedhealth Group
- Zynx Health Inc.
