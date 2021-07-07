The NordPass password manager launches its Enterprise solution

LONDON, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NordPass password manager has launched its password management solution designed for large enterprises . With this new launch, the product is also introducing additional improvements, such as Single Sign-On and Activity Log.



NordPass Enterprise

NordPass Enterprise is a new tier of the NordPass Business product. While it’s best suited for big companies and corporations, it could also be used for small and medium-sized businesses with advanced needs. NordPass Enterprise offers all the NordPass Business features and a few additional ones that cater to the needs of a dynamic organization.

Single Sign-On with Microsoft Azure

Single Sign-On , or SSO, is a centralized user authentication service. It allows a user to use a single set of credentials to log in to multiple applications without having to log in and out every time.

Upon release, NordPass Enterprise will first allow integration with the identity authentication provider Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Azure AD). Other major identity authentication providers will be available for integration with further updates.

Activity Log

The newly introduced Activity Log sets out to make user and password management simpler and smoother.

Activity Log is a single place within the NordPass Business Admin Panel where Owners as well as Admins can see a summary of actions performed by the organization members. It is a handy way to have a clear view of what actions have been performed and by whom all at the same time.

Other NordPass Business features

Earlier this year, NordPass Business introduced other important product features. Groups were introduced in order to make sharing sensitive data in a business setting easier and facilitate more convenient management options for organization Owners and Admins.

Security Dashboard was purpose-built to provide organization owners and admins with internal security insights relevant to the company so appropriate actions could be taken if needed. The dashboard view includes a complete count of members and licenses. Password Health, one of the core features of this dashboard, provides further insight into the company’s passwords. It informs Owners as well as Admins if any of the company’s passwords are weak, reused, or old.

ABOUT NORDPASS

NordPass is a password manager for both business and consumer clients. It’s powered by the latest technology for the utmost security. Developed with affordability, simplicity, and ease-of-use in mind, NordPass allows users to access passwords securely on desktop, mobile, and browsers. All passwords are encrypted on the device, so only the user can access them. NordPass was created by the experts behind NordVPN — the advanced security and privacy app trusted by more than 14 million customers worldwide. For more information: nordpass.com .

