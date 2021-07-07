Worldwide Automotive Camshaft Industry to 2026 - Featuring JD Norman Industries, Thyssenkrupp and Precision Camshafts Among Others

Dublin, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Camshaft Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive camshaft market reached a value of US$ 3.07 Billion in 2020. A camshaft is a rod-like structure which controls the input of fuel and expulsion of exhaust fumes in an internal combustion engine. It is driven by the crankshaft and forms one of the most vital components which govern the overall performance of an engine. It is connected to the camshaft either directly, via a gear or through a timing belt. In certain types of engines, the camshaft also serves the purpose of driving the distributor as well as operating fuel injectors in early fuel injection systems. Looking forward, the global automotive camshaft market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



The leading automotive companies such as BMW, Audi, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz are incorporating the variable valve (VVT) technology in their latest car models. This technology helps in improving engine performance by changing the duration of the opening and closing of valves during operations. In recent years, the demand for high-performance vehicles using VVT technology has led to a significant surge in the sales of camshafts across the globe. Apart from this, stringent automobile standards introduced by the governing authorities in various countries and the emerging trend of engine downsizing are also propelling the market growth. Moreover, on account of increasing investments in infrastructure development, particularly in developing countries, the production of heavy motor vehicles has also increased. Therefore, the rising vehicle fleet size is anticipated to catalyze the demand for automotive camshaft. However, the growing popularity of motor-powered electric vehicles (EVs) represents one of the key factors that can hamper the market growth in the upcoming years.



The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global automotive camshaft market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global automotive camshaft market in any manner.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4y06y5