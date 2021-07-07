ALSTOM SA : Availability of preparatory documents for the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of July 28, 2021

English French

Availability of preparatory documents for the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of July 28, 2021

July 7, 2021 – ALSTOM’s shareholders are invited to participate to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting which will be held on first call on:

July 28, 2021 at 2:00 P.M (Paris time) at

Châteauform’ Le 28 George V- 28, avenue Georges V – 75008, Paris

In light of developments in the public health situation, and as announced by the Company in a press release published on June 23, 2021, the July 28, 2021 Meeting will be held in person.

However, shareholders are invited to exercise the utmost care and are strongly encouraged to vote remotely or grant a proxy to the Chairman of the Board instead of attending in person. In this regard, the Company has taken all measures so that shareholders can vote without attending the Meeting in person by using remote voting facilities (vote by correspondence or proxy), by using the voting form provided for this purpose and available in the area on the Company’s website (www.alstom.com) dedicated to the Meeting or by Internet using the VOTACCESS secure voting platform.

The secured VOTACESS platform dedicated to the General Meeting will be open from Friday, July 9, 2021 until Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. (Paris time).

Furthermore, the Meeting will be broadcast live and in full, in video format, on the Company’s website (www.alstom.com). This broadcast will also be available on the Company’s website on a deferred basis within the timeframes provided for by applicable regulations.

For those shareholders who nonetheless would like to attend the Meeting in person, their attendance is subject to complying with protective measures, and in particular wearing a mask and complying with social distancing rules throughout the entire Meeting.

In the current context, shareholders are encouraged to send all their requests and documents electronically to the following email address: alstom.fr.ag2021@alstomgroup.com





The notice convening this Shareholders’ Meeting, amending and supplementing the meeting notice published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) of May 28, 2021, including the agenda and the resolutions as amended by the Board of Directors of July 4, 2021, as well as the practical terms of participation and voting, will be published in the BALO of July 9, 2021.

It will also be available on the Company's website:

www.alstom.com , section “Finance / Shareholders’ meetings”

The documents and information relating to this Meeting, including the meeting brochure and its addendum containing the agenda and the amended resolutions, are also made available to shareholders, under the legal and regulatory conditions in force and available, as of as of today, on the Company's website: www.alstom.com Finance section.

Shareholder information:

Internet: www.alstom.com /finance

In France, a free-phone number is available to shareholders from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (CET): 0 800 50 90 51

From abroad: +33 (0) 1 57 06 87 78*

* calls to this number will be charged at your operator's standard international rate.

