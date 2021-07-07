Parexel Expands Asia/Pacific Capability through Enhanced Clinical Trial Supplies and Logistics Offering

BOSTON and DURHAM, N.C., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading global clinical research organization (CRO) focused on development and delivery of innovative new therapies to advance world health, today announced it will open a new clinical trial supplies depot in China to support timely access to supplies and medications to clinical sites and patients. China continues to be a major growth market for clinical trials and for Parexel.



The China Depot is the latest addition to Parexel’s network of three Depot locations and three Coordination Hub and Distribution Centers globally. These locations are supported by 360+ colleagues in Parexel’s Clinical Trial Supplies & Logistics (CTS&L) team who have supported more than 110,000 patients across more than 500 active studies over the last 12 months.

“The China Depot provides us with sponsor and clinical site proximity with strong transportation connectivity and a robust ecosystem to manage all the needs of a clinical supplies operation,” said Sanjay Vyas, Executive Vice President and Global Head, Clinical Trial Supplies & Logistics. “It is ideally positioned to cater to the needs of both Chinese headquartered sponsors that plan to conduct global trials as well as international sponsors that plan to conduct trials in China and Asia.”

Located in the Suzhou New District ESR Campus, the China Depot will be equipped with temperature storage (ambient, 2-8C, -20C) and secondary packaging and labeling capabilities. Parexel is making a $3 million investment in the new depot location and expects construction to be completed in November 2021 with the site fully operational by mid-2022.

Moving forward, the Pan-Asia distribution strategy for clinical supplies will be driven by the China Depot and Parexel’s Singapore Coordination Hub and Distribution Center, which recently relocated and underwent a $560K retrofit and expansion. The new location provides critical clinical trial supplies, ancillary supplies and laboratory logistics services in the Asia/Pacific region for Parexel.

“These strategic investments further expand our clinical supplies infrastructure footprint and capabilities in Asia and continue to support our overall growth strategy in Asia,” said Sy Pretorius, MD, President, Clinical Development and Chief Medical Officer.

Parexel’s continued investments in its Asia/Pacific capabilities and Clinical Trial Supplies & Logistics offerings are an extension of the company’s Patients-First focus in ensuring that clinical sites and patients have timely access to the supplies and medications they need and that they are safely handled at all points in their journey. The company has clinical and operational scale in the Asia/Pacific region dating back 22 years in Greater China and is one of the largest CROs in the region. Significant biopharmaceutical investment in the region has increased the expected number of clinical trials and driven projected CRO market growth, as highlighted by an estimated 30% CRO market growth in China from 2019 to 2024. Parexel’s longstanding tenure and strong foundation in Greater China — along with its dedicated Commercial, Operational and Regulatory expertise — position the company well to meet the needs of our customers and capitalize on this growing market opportunity.

