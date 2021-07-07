Melissa Named Leader in Data Quality G2 Grid Report Summer 2021

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa , a leading provider of global data quality and address management solutions, today announced two of its products—Melissa Clean Suite and Melissa Data Quality Suite—have again been named “Leader” in the Grid Report for Data Quality | Summer 2021 on G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website. In addition to its leader rankings, Melissa earned G2 badges for the following:



Momentum Leader

High Performer – Enterprise

Leader – Mid-Market

Leader – Small Business

Best Est. ROI

Easiest to Do Business With

“G2’s customer-sourced reviews reflect the true feedback of those who matter most to our business,” said Greg Brown, Vice President, Global Marketing, Melissa. “And being named leader in G2’s Data Quality report – for the 8th consecutive time – is further and on-going recognition of our commitment and success in solving our customers’ data quality issues.”

Melissa solutions are proven and preferred as evidenced by verified G2 user comments like “the best, hands down, address service,” “flexible, accurate, feature rich and budget friendly,” “incredible time saver,” and “invaluable tool with superior support.” According to G2, Melissa Clean Suite’s highest-rated features are preventative cleaning, identification, and normalization. Highest-rated features for Melissa Data Quality Suite include preventative cleaning, normalization, and identification.

Melissa’s G2 scores reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to stellar customer satisfaction, easy implementation, and leading-edge technology solutions as also recently exemplified in the Gartner Magic Quadrant. Learn more about what real users have to say or leave your review of Melissa on G2’s review page.

Click here for images to support this press release.

About G2

G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 790,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

