InvestorBrandNetwork Announces Blaze Your Own Trail Podcast with Emaginos Inc. President Allan Jones

During the interview, Mendoza inquired about Jones’ background in the education industry and his proven track record of leveraging alternative education strategies to help students excel.

“When I get up in the morning, I have two goals. One is to learn something, and the other is to make the world a better place. I find working to transform public education helps me achieve both of those,” Jones stated. “I was a math teacher at an inner-city middle school… This was a remedial math course. These kids had seen this before, and they were bored, frustrated and full of energy… I decided I was going to have to do something creative to get their attention… I told my class if they behaved themselves during the week and demonstrated that they were really trying, on Friday, I’d show them how to wrestle… Come Friday afternoon, I would take them down to the wrestling loft, and I teach them a move… The whole class settled down, and they actually finished the year prepared to do real math.”

“They would listen to me, because I had established a relationship with them. John Wooden had an expression, ‘Kids don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.’ That was one of my things with teaching; I focused on making sure the kids knew that I really cared about them and their success,” Jones added. “I went from the middle school to a high school that was near my home and taught high school math for about seven years. I went back and got a master’s in education and a certificate in computers, because that seemed to be the up-and-coming thing… Then, we had an opportunity. We got a grant to start an alternative school based upon getting high school dropouts to come back to school and learn how to use computers… It was just an amazing program, and it became a national model for the U.S. Department of Education.”

“What typically happens [with education reform], it starts out as a sleek ship, then they start piling stuff on the deck and towing stuff behind it. Programs get added on, but they’re not integrated in. Some of them conflict; some are redundant,” Jones continued. “You can’t just expect to throw a whole bunch of things into a pile and have the pile be more than just a pile. You have to physically and organizationally do something with it. That’s what analytics does. It takes those parts and organizes them in ways that haven’t been done before and creates something that is more than the sum of its parts. That’s what I’ve been working on lately, and we’re now at the point where there’s an opportunity to do well while we’re doing good… If we can transform public education and at the same time make money doing it, that’s the best of both worlds.”

Throughout the interview, Jones discussed the best practices underlying the Emaginos model and how the company is leveraging innovative strategies and analytics in an effort to improve the education system of the United States.

About Emaginos

Emaginos is working to improve the education system of the United States through a commitment to best practices. Opposed to replacing public schools with charter schools, Emaginos believes in restoring neighborhood schools and having them serve as focal points of their communities. Through the company’s model, one school in a district is transformed into a pilot. The pilot school incorporates the new model into the community and proves the concept. The lessons learned from this pilot school are then used to transition the model to the other schools in the district. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Emaginos.com.

