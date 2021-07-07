Nozomi Networks Launches ADVantage Partner Program

SAN FRANCISCO, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT and IoT security, today announced it has enhanced its channel program to fully mobilize its global network of partners for aggressive growth and success. The new Nozomi Networks ADVantage partner program rewards top partners that commit to building successful business with Nozomi Networks with unparalleled margins, go-to-market tools and programs, and certifications.



“We’ve tuned this new program to emphasize our commitment to our partners as they’re critical to our future,” said Nozomi Networks Chief Revenue Officer Stephen Driggers. “The demand for Nozomi Networks’ OT and IoT security solutions has skyrocketed as networks converge and high profile cyberattacks increase in intensity. There couldn’t be a better time to double down on our channel investments. The ADVantage program equips our loyal partners with resources and incentives to capitalize on that demand.”

In addition to supporting high performing partners with generous profit margins, Nozomi Networks’ new ADVantage partner program includes increased presales support, streamlined processes for deal registration and protection, advanced training and certification, and partner-exclusive demo accounts of Nozomi Networks’ flagship SaaS product Vantage™. Nozomi Networks responded early with AI-powered network visibility and security solutions that integrate and work across IT, OT, edge, and cloud environments. Vantage, and subscription pricing options across the company’s entire product portfolio, make it possible for partners to leverage cloud-based industrial cybersecurity for their customers that enables them to scale quickly while minimizing complexity and cost.

“Loyal partners are central to our business, our customers' success, and our long-term growth goals," said Ivan Foreman, Senior Director of Global Channel Sales at Nozomi Networks. “By combining Nozomi Networks’ expertise and ongoing innovation with the energy and resources of channel partners who share our commitment to excellence, the ADVantage partner program is tuned for growth as we help industrial and critical infrastructure organizations around the world thrive in a world of digital transformation.”

“Cyber threats and targeted attacks can have a serious impact on critical infrastructures and the people who rely upon them,” said Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum, VP Global Vendor Alliances and Business Development, Exclusive Networks. “That’s why Nozomi Networks’ leading OT and IoT security solutions are an important part of Exclusive Networks’ cybersecurity ecosystem available to value-added resellers around the world. ADVantage is an important program that partners can build a strong business around and create real value. Generous incentives and specialized training mean partners are well-equipped to take advantage of global market demand for Nozomi Networks’ industry leading solutions.”

“Industrial and critical infrastructure cybersecurity has never been more important here in Australia and Nozomi Networks is the trusted leader in this space,” said Craig Ashwood, General Manager at Orca Tech. “That’s why we are thrilled to be part of the ADVantage Partner program as Nozomi’s Australian Value Added Distributor, helping to drive the program with the Partner community. We value our relationship with Nozomi Networks and look forward to helping partners & customers build out converged OT and IoT security solutions done right.”

Please visit https://www.nozominetworks.com/partners/advantage-partner-program/ for more information and begin a partnership discussion.

Nozomi Networks accelerates digital transformation by protecting the world’s critical infrastructure, industrial and government organizations from cyber threats. Our solution delivers exceptional network and asset visibility, threat detection, and insights for OT and IoT environments. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com