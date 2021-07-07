Phunware Partners with GID and MKT Consulting on Smart Residential Solution for Regent Square

AUSTIN, Texas, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“the Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced it will license its Smart Residential Solution to Regent Square , a premier mixed-use development in Houston, Texas, in partnership with GID and MKT Consulting .



Founded over 60 years ago, GID has developed or acquired over 86,000 residential units and 16.8 million square feet of commercial space. These properties consist of a wide spectrum of real estate categories including multifamily rental properties, industrial, for-sale condominiums, retail, office, hotel and parking uses. Regent Square is a master-planned community that combines a blend of 300,000 square feet of shops and restaurants with 200,000 square feet of offices, as well as 1,500 residences and 4,200 parking spaces.

Phunware’s Smart Residential Solution for Regent Square will not only help luxury residents access various amenities and opportunities, but will also provide mobile support for keyless entries, guest access, payments, communications, directory support and activity and event registrations.

“Regent Square is an ambitious project that delivers exceptional retail, restaurant and entertainment opportunities in Houston’s first truly pedestrian-oriented city district,” said Manny Thapar, Owner of MKT Consulting. “We’re thrilled to partner with Phunware to ensure residents can enjoy everything Regent Square has to offer by leveraging a mobile application portfolio that seamlessly tech-enables the resident experience.”

“Every luxury property and mixed-use development needs a native mobile application portfolio like Phunware’s Smart Residential Solution in order to better serve their residents and guests,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “We’re excited to work with industry leaders like GID and MKT Consulting, who are both helping properties drive digital transformation by delivering comprehensive digital concierge solutions on mobile.”

Click here to learn more about how Phunware digitally transforms the luxury residential living experience by enabling a Smart Residential Solution on mobile.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) , is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) , an award-winning , fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions , data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services , mobile engagement , content management , messaging, advertising , loyalty ( PhunCoin & PhunToken ) and analytics , as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com , https://phuncoin.com , https://phuntoken.com , and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

About MKT Consulting

MKT Consulting is a leading multi-family and hospitality technology contractor in the Houston and surrounding areas. As a fully integrated building system design firm, MKT Consulting provides security design, access control, structured cabling, voice/data design, parking management systems, IoT management, commissioning and building assessments to property owners. For more information, visit https://www.mktconsultingtech.com/

About GID

GID is a privately held and fully integrated real estate company that develops, owns and operates a premier portfolio of multi-family, industrial and mixed-use development space. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, GID is an experienced real estate private equity investor and fund manager supported by a vertically-integrated operating platform and has deep expertise across multiple asset classes. GID’s existing and under-development properties are valued at $19 billion.

During its 60-year history, GID has acquired or developed over 79,000 residential units and 16.8 million square feet of commercial space in twenty-four states. The current portfolio includes 37,000 residential units, 1 million square feet of retail and office space and 18.8 million square feet of industrial space. For more information, visit https://www.gid.com/

