Amedisys Completes Acquisition of Home Health and Hospice Assets From VNA

BATON ROUGE, La., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), a leading provider of home health, hospice, and personal care, has closed on its Asset Purchase with Visiting Nurse Association (VNA), a 125-year-old nonprofit, that allows Amedisys to conduct home health and hospice operations in Omaha, Neb. and Council Bluffs, Iowa. Under the terms of the agreement, home health and hospice services will be provided by Amedisys Home Health and AseraCare Hospice, an Amedisys Company.



“By continuing the exceptional VNA home health and hospice care legacy, Amedisys will provide additional scale and resources that will expand our ability to care for more patients and extend health care at home services to more communities across Nebraska and Iowa,” said Amedisys President and Chief Operations Officer Chris Gerard. “Amedisys is proud to expand its presence in Omaha’s and Council Bluffs’ healthcare communities and honored to continue and build on VNA’s century of remarkable hospice and home health in the years to come.”

VNA will continue to provide essential programs and services in Omaha and western Iowa, including homeless shelter nursing services, parenting support, physician-ordered mother and child services, flu and immunization services, school health programs, and infusion pharmacy.

“As VNA reflects on its mission and long history, it has become clear that we should return to our original focus – to serve those in the community who may not have the resources,” said Visiting Nurse Association President and CEO James Summerfelt. “This was our original mission, and there is still tremendous need in our community. We want to ensure that the needs of marginalized individuals and families can be met with expertise and compassion well into the future.”

About Visiting Nurse Association

For 125 years, Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) has provided valued expertise, comforting perspective, innovative leadership, and industry-leading solutions around the health issues of the day in the communities we serve. Our team of more than 400 compassionate healthcare professionals is dedicated to shaping tomorrow’s care, today, by providing the highest quality care to individuals at home and across the community – no matter their age, station in life or available resources. To learn more about VNA’s unique commitment to fostering a healthy, thriving community, and the services available to meet each client’s ever-changing needs, visit vnatoday.org or call 402-930-4000.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,900 hospitals and 78,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 21,000 employees in 514 care centers within 39 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 418,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

