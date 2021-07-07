English French

Atos launches ‘Atos Computer Vision Platform’, the first highly scalable end-to-end Artificial Intelligence video and image analytics platform

Paris (France) July 7, 2021 – At its annual ‘Atos Technology Days’ event, Atos today launches Atos Computer Vision Platform, its new highly scalable end-to-end AI video and image analytics platform. It is the most comprehensive video and image analytics solution on the market today and the only one which combines a full offering bringing together a set of pre-trained and customizable AI models, enriched by consultancy expertise with 6 Atos AI Computer Vision labs worldwide, based on high performance hardware and software. Atos Computer Vision Platform enables organizations to process and analyze massive amounts of complex video and image data in real-time so that they can automatically monitor, manage and improve working practices, and improve security and surveillance processes to guarantee people and asset safety - all across a wide range of sectors such as manufacturing, transport and retail/airport security with many different tailored use cases.

Most extensive range of use cases on the market

AI video and image analysis is used in many various use cases, such as transport safety and traffic monitoring, quality control in manufacturing and location tracking. Atos Computer Vision Platform is the only solution able to serve such a wide variety of use cases, from manufacturing to smart city management, and airport/retail security to crowd movement monitoring. Data collected from such implementations can provide many valuable insights to businesses which in turn can be used to reduce error rates, guarantee people and asset safety and to offer frictionless and personalized customer experiences.

From Cloud to Edge

Atos Computer Vision Platform provides video and image analysis across the full spectrum - from Cloud to Edge, meaning it can be managed from the Cloud, or on an edge server for real-time video analytics.

Atos proposes a range of edge servers to deploy computer vision at the edge in real-time, close to the data source – this is the BullSequana Edge and BullSequana Edge nano. The rugged BullSequana Edge nano can be used in any type of environment: from the shop floor, to outdoor and highly constrained environments in remote locations such as in outdoor construction, industrial mining or at sea.

“Atos stands out among IT services providers with its ability to offer a computer vision platform, combining its own software suite, hardware range and AI computer vision labs to deliver holistic advise-build-run solutions to clients addressing their business needs at scale. Integrating pre-trained & customizable AI models in hardware improves Atos’ ability to drive profitable growth through automation and recurring revenue streams.” said Elitsa Bakalova, Senior Professional Services Analyst at Technology Business Research.

“One of the unique aspects of Atos Computer Vision Platform is its huge capacity to scale computer vision projects. Our pre-trained and customizable AI models, supported by our consultancy expertise, enable businesses to rapidly industrialize and deploy a computer vision solution, much faster than if developing their own project from scratch” said Emmanuel Le Roux, SVP, Global Head of Big Data, Atos.

Atos Computer Vision Platform is made up of:

Expertise, Consulting & Services supported by AI Computer Vision experts at 6 dedicated labs worldwide (Dallas, London, Sao Paulo, Grenoble, Dubai and Singapore) to develop custom AI models to fit specific customer needs and local regulations, with post-deployment support management and model tuning.

supported by AI Computer Vision experts at 6 dedicated labs worldwide (Dallas, London, Sao Paulo, Grenoble, Dubai and Singapore) to develop custom AI models to fit specific customer needs and local regulations, with post-deployment support management and model tuning. Software Products & Services based on VISuite, which is a suite of pre-trained and customizable AI models based on Atos IP (including Ipsotek and VI Protect) and a strong eco-system of partners.

based on VISuite, which is a suite of pre-trained and customizable AI models based on Atos IP (including Ipsotek and VI Protect) and a strong eco-system of partners. Hardware Products & services: BullSequana Edge nano and BullSequana Edge servers which can be installed anywhere, the BullSequana SA20G server has high storage capacity and the BullSequana X451 server has maximum GPU density.





For more information on Atos Computer Vision Platform, please watch this video or go to https://atos.net/en/solutions/bullsequana-edge/atos-computer-vision-platform.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space. www.atos.net

