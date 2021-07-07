Scottie Commences 2021 Drill Program and Reports New Intercept of 6.2 g/t Gold Over 4.35 m at Blueberry Zone

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottie Resources Corp. (“Scottie” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCOT) is happy to report that it has commenced its 2021 drill program. The 12,500 m drill program is designed to advance multiple exploration targets within the Scottie Gold Mine Project, including the Blueberry, Scottie Gold Mine “O”, and Domino Zones. In addition to the drill start up, Scottie is pleased to report new assay results from the Blueberry Zone, including a previously unsampled intercept of 6.20 g/t gold over 4.35 metres, which includes 13.9 g/t gold over 1.85 metres. In April 2021, key drill holes from the 2020 season were relogged for interpretation, and shoulder sampling was performed where necessary. The results of the relogging and the shoulder sampling support the presence of a major geological control on mineralization that greatly enhances targeting for the upcoming 2021 drill program.

CEO and President, Bradley Rourke commented: “We are very pleased to have the first drill on-site and turning! We have a robust exploration program planned that will step out on the three distinct zones we hit on last season. Our first target of the season is the Blueberry Zone, and these new shoulder sample results further solidify our geological model targeting the new discovery. Understanding that at least one of the major north-south trending high-grade gold shoots is related to the andesite-sediment contact significantly expands the strike length potential of the zone and helps further refine our 2021 drill plans. With more than 12,000 m of drilling planned, and ramping up to three drills, we’re in for a busy season.”

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Width* (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) SR20-55 99 103.35 4.35 6.20 1.26 including 101.5 103.35 1.85 13.9 2.31

Table 1: Selected results from shoulder sampling the 2020 drilling from the Blueberry Zone. *True thicknesses of mineralized intercepts are undetermined.

2021 Blueberry Exploration Program

The newly expanded Blueberry Zone will be a primary focus during the 2021 work program, with approximately 50% of the total planned metres at the Scottie Gold Mine Project (12,500 m) being allocated to the Blueberry Zone. The low-elevation roadside location allows early season access to the Blueberry Zone. Drill targeting will include substantial drill step outs (>200 m) along strike to test the continuity of the recently defined shallow north-south structure and assess secondary controls along the andesite-sediment contact. Additional drilling will test the vertical extent of the projected ore-shoot defined by drill results in 2019/2020. A 3D induced polarization survey (IP) covering 9.45 line-km, as well as a detailed trenching program will be used to further define the andesite-sediment contact to delineate targets within the mineralized corridor.

About the Blueberry Zone

Part of the Scottie Gold Mine Project, the Blueberry Zone is located just 2 km northeast of the 100% owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine located in British Columbia, Canada’s Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein had only limited reported drilling prior to Scottie Resources involvement. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie’s 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new zone off of the main Blueberry Vein.

The drill results received in 2020, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that this intercept was related to a major north - south mineralizing structure, of which the Blueberry Vein was only a secondary structure. The Blueberry Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 20 km north of the Ascot Resources’ Premier Mill, which has recently completed financing for reactivation ( Dec 10, 2020 ) and is undergoing early stage construction.

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Width* (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) SR20-40 15.94 16.96 1.02 2.56 1.32 and 24.00 25.83 1.83 1.7 0.79 SR20-45 17.00 23.10 6.10 22.3 3.70 including 17.00 18.93 1.93 67.9 10.2 SR20-48 18.07 20.40 2.33 35.8 4.70 including 18.07 19.08 1.01 82.1 10.50 and 56.67 70.35 13.68 8.96 2.86 and including 67.20 70.35 3.15 38.6 8.65 and including 68.62 70.35 1.73 69.8 15.2 SR20-50 39.94 40.4 0.46 2.38 2.96 SR20-55 78.97 79.75 0.78 47.9 19.1 SR20-62 76.00 98.13 22.13 1.31 0.80 including 91.16 98.13 6.97 2.50 1.26 including 96.30 98.13 1.83 6.45 2.45 SR20-64 145.96 201.02 55.06 1.07 0.90 including 165.3 167.5 2.2 5.34 1.77 and 195.99 199.2 3.21 10.2 1.50

Table 2: Select previously released 2020 drill assays results from the Blueberry Zone ( Oct 6, 2020 , Dec 8, 2020 , February 17, 2021 ). *True thicknesses of mineralized intercepts are undetermined.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at MSALABS in Langley, Canada (an ISO 9001 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry, and a gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with 48 element ICP-MS analysis was conducted on all samples, with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

Thomas Mumford, Ph.D., P.Geo and VP Exploration of Scottie, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and Bow properties and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in Summit Lake claims which are contiguous with the Scottie Gold Mine property. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Scottie Resources holds more than 25,000 ha of mineral claims in the Golden Triangle.

The Company’s focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mine while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the Company’s properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world’s most prolific mineralized districts.

Additional Information

