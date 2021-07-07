Trusting Heart Blood Center Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Opening of First Platelet Collection Site

EDINA, Minn., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trusting Heart Blood Center (THBC) held a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 23, 2021, to commemorate the opening of its platelet collection facility in Edina, Minnesota. This is the first of several THBC centers planned to open across the United States. The Edina opening represents THBC’s initial step in its mission to address the nation’s growing platelet shortage and help patients in need.



“Each day, hospitals around the U.S. require an average of 7,000 platelet doses, and a significant number of hospitals are struggling to meet this demand, threatening the well-being of patients and institutions alike,” said Carlie Pedersen of Trusting Heart Blood Center. “We warmly welcome new donors in Edina and the Minneapolis metropolitan area to join us on our mission and help patients get the life-saving treatments they need.”

The U.S. faces rising blood and platelet shortages that can cause hospitals to postpone vital treatments and surgeries. The majority of platelet transfusions at hospitals are used to prevent bleeding in certain cancer patients and those undergoing cardiac surgeries and organ transplants. Platelets must be transfused within five to seven days from collection, driving a continuous need. Exacerbated by industry challenges to the effective recruitment of blood donors, hospital demand for platelet units is likely to continue to exceed available supply.

Building a community of recurring, impassioned donors by offering a first-in-class experience with state-of-the-art facilities and by responsibly compensating donors for their time, THBC is reimagining the typical platelet donation experience to recruit and maintain currently nonparticipating blood donors, including millennials and Generation Z cohorts. Platelets collected at THBC can supplement and diversify hospitals’ supplies with 100% pathogen-reduced, single-donor apheresis platelets. By partnering with hospitals and donors, THBC sends donated platelets to communities where they are used within days, helping patients struggling with diseases like cancer or undergoing major surgeries.

“It is so good to know I am able to help people in need,” said ViAnn Carlson Cabezal, donor at THBC. “Trusting Heart has a wonderful staff and my experience was professional and painless.”

Individuals interested in becoming donors can find more information at our website here, or call (844)-222-7001.

