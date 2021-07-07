U.S. Department of Agriculture Selects NV5 for $8 Million Geospatial Forestry Contract

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of professional and technical engineering, geospatial, and consulting solutions, announced today that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has selected NV5 for an $8 million contract to provide geospatial services to support forestry management in Alaska. NV5 will provide digital aerial imagery of the Tongass and Chugach National Forests over the five-year duration of the contract.



The data collected by NV5 will contribute to the management of the USDA Forest Service’s National Forests and other critical natural areas in Alaska. The imagery will support management of the region and provide information to policy makers, resource managers, and the public about the condition of forests and trends that may impact the sustainability of forest lands.

“Geospatial data is a disruptive technology that continues to provide new insights for the management of natural resources, including shoreline resilience, water resources and conservation, and forest health and management,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “NV5 geospatial is a leader in the development of innovative data collection and analytics solutions to support natural resources management, and we are pleased to contribute to the sustainable management of forests in Alaska and across the country.”

