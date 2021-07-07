AGF in Partnership with SAF Launches Private Credit Funds for Canadian Retail and Institutional Investors

English French

TORONTO, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF) in partnership with SAF Group (SAF) are pleased to announce today the launch of new private credit investment solutions for multi-channel distribution in Canada.

Building on AGF’s commitment to growth in private alternatives, the initial offerings target Canadian retail and institutional investors through two connected offerings, AGF SAF Private Credit Limited Partnership and AGF SAF Private Credit Trust.

“Private credit is one of the fastest growing categories of alternative investments and demand continues to grow as investors seek reliable streams of income, diversification and attractive returns,” said Judy Goldring, President and Head of Global Distribution, AGF Management Limited. “With these products now available for investment, we are excited to expand our footprint with SAF further, while growing our alternatives business.”

AGF SAF Private Credit Limited Partnership , available to accredited investors, seeks to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns with low correlation to traditional asset classes by constructing and maintaining a portfolio of private and public income generating credit securities. The Limited Partnership will allocate capital through various credit strategies to a diverse set of middle and lower-middle market companies, primarily within Canada and the United States, to construct a portfolio of private and public income generating private debt instruments.





, available to retail accredited investors and eligible investors, provides access to AGF SAF Private Credit Limited Partnership which aims to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns with low correlation to traditional asset classes by constructing and maintaining a portfolio of private and public income generating credit securities. AGF SAF Private Credit Trust provides investors with access to the benefits of private credit investing including the potential for enhanced returns and regular distributions alongside investments that include a combination of ETFs and mutual funds (including AGF Funds) with varying income characteristics selected to enhance liquidity.



“We believe alternatives are fundamental building blocks for a well-constructed portfolio. In an increasingly complex market environment, we are aiming to provide a broad range of investors access to private alternatives that can deliver the income, diversification and liquidity investors are seeking,” added Goldring.

The new offerings also provide investors with access to the expertise of SAF Group – one of Canada’s leading alternative capital providers specializing in bespoke financial products.

AGF began partnering with SAF in 2014 and the launch of these private credit funds represents an extension of the partnership with SAF.

“We are excited that our evolving partnership with AGF has furthered our position as a market-leading private credit firm, while allowing us to bring these new private credit investment opportunities to market,” said Ryan Dunfield, Founder and CEO, SAF Group. “We continue to benefit from AGF’s operational scale, expertise and retail distribution reach, which allows us to remain focused on the management of our investments and LPs.”

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With nearly $42 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 700,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About SAF Group

Founded in 2014, SAF Group (SAF) is one of Canada’s leading alternative capital providers specializing in bespoke financial products and having committed in excess of $2.0 billion in transactions investing in over 25 companies to date. SAF’s credit-focused team of over 15 investment professionals manage assets in capital intensive industries that are scalable. The team has demonstrated expertise in energy, mining and materials, financial services and other opportunistic deployments in both blind pools and closed vehicles.



With offices in Calgary, Alberta and Vancouver, British Columbia, SAF Group leverages a team of resource specialists, in-house research and operations teams in addition to a deep bench of investment professionals to provide flexible and long-term capital solutions to public and private corporations while providing stable and attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors.

