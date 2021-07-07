Independent Study Shows 97 Percent of Vivos Patients Achieved Their Desired Treatment Outcome

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc . (the “Company” or “Vivos”) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced that the Company has unveiled new data from an independent patient survey related to its proprietary Vivos treatment for treating dental tissue anomalies and dentofacial malformations known to be associated with OSA and other debilitating health conditions.

Key findings include:

Nearly all (97 percent) of patients surveyed said that they had achieved their desired outcome from the Vivos treatment for their OSA.

Over half (63 percent) of patients surveyed said that they rely on the advice of their dentist to find a lasting solution that addresses the root cause of their OSA.

Nearly one-third (29 percent) of patients surveyed said that they searched for non-surgical alternatives to current standards of care for treating OSA.

“Patients are the ultimate arbiter of whether a particular treatment modality has achieved its desired results,” said Kirk Huntsman, Vivos Chairman and CEO. “This survey reaffirms that patients are in dire need of a solution for their OSA – one that is non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and low-cost – and that’s exactly the market niche that the Vivos treatment fills. The fact that nearly all patients surveyed reported that they had achieved their desired treatment outcome is a powerful testimony about their clinical and cosmetic results. Our technology just works.”

The desired outcome for many Vivos patients is often a significant reduction in OSA and related symptoms, as patient satisfaction and compliance rates with CPAP remain dismal. Some studies show only 30 to 60 percent CPAP adherence, and when left untreated OSA’s underlying conditions can become chronic comorbidities, some of which may be life threatening. In contrast, the Vivos treatment is typically completed in approximately 12 to 24 months, after which most patients no longer require ongoing intervention.

Methodology:

Commissioned by Vivos, The EyeDeas Company, an independent research company, designed the study and analyzed the data received from 123 anonymous patients from 21 independent Vivos-trained clinicians residing in multiple markets in the U.S., in regards to the use and results of the Vivos treatment for addressing dental tissue anomalies and dentofacial malformations. Fieldwork was conducted in June, 2021.

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for adult patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The Vivos treatment for mild-to-moderate OSA involves a customized oral appliance and protocols called the Vivos System. Vivos believes that its Vivos System oral appliance technology represents the first clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for people with mild-to-moderate OSA. Vivos also sells orthodontic appliances for adults and children. Vivos’ oral appliances have proven effective in over 17,000 patients worldwide by more than 1,200 dentists. Combining technologies and protocols that alter the size, shape, and position of the tissues of a patient’s upper airway, the Vivos System opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes VivosScore, powered by the SleepImage diagnostic technology for Home Sleep Testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using the Vivos System.

For more information, visit www.vivoslife.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements of the Company’s management made in connection therewith contain “forward-looking statements” (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, particularly with respect to the public offering described herein. Words such as “may”, “should”, “expects”, “projects,” “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “hopes”, “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Vivos’ control. Actual results (including the anticipated benefits of the Company’s technology as described herein) may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Vivos’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Vivos’ filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, Vivos expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Vivos' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

