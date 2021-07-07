ehsAI Named Finalist in 2021 BC Tech Technology Impact Awards

VANCOUVER, CANADA, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ehsAI, the only global provider of environmental and health and safety (EHS) compliance automation SaaS technology powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, today announced that it has been named a finalist in the 2021 BC Tech Technology Impact Awards (TIAs) in the category of Startup Company of the Year. The award acknowledges ehsAI for its next-level innovation and delivering a breakthrough solution with significant market impact.

The TIAs are British Columbia’s biggest and longest running tech award program. This year’s theme of “resilience and inspiration” are particularly poignant during these challenging times, and the caliber of finalists showcased the BC tech community’s commitment to bring forth novel solutions that positively impact the world.

Being recognized as a “Startup Company of the Year” validates ehsAI’s status as a trailblazer in the BC technology industry. The company’s SaaS-based compliance automation platform is driven by AI and machine learning algorithms that solves the complexity of deconstructing unstructured documents like regulations, permits, standards, policies, consent decrees, and other compliance documents. ehsAI is rapidly growing and emerging as a market maker that addresses a significant gap in the environmental, health and safety regulatory landscape by streamlining the currently manual process of combing through complicated compliance documents. The solution analyzes the varied and colliding information from different documents, outputting complete, detailed requirements that include event frequency, and can be integrated with a company’s environmental, health and safety management system. The platform's out-of-the-box configuration includes Optical Character Recognition (OCR), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Artificial Intelligence, and multi-language capabilities to analyze compliance documents. These features ensure for accurate data reading and compliance data interpretation.

"It’s an incredible honour to be recognized as a finalist in the TIAs,” said Margery Moore, co-founder, and chief executive of ehsAI. “The inspiration that propels our business comes directly from our people, our customers and our partners who share a common vision to positively impact our environment, our communities, and keep workers safe.”

The impact of the ehsAI patented platform is significant as businesses globally respond to growing market pressures including Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and rapidly evolving regulatory landscapes. As a result, organizations are increasing their focus and strategies to minimize negative impacts on their workforce and their environmental footprint. Companies that have implemented ehsAI have reported up to an 80 percent decrease in costs associated with manual deconstruction, with greater accuracy and consistency of critical requirements output.

More than half of the top five Fortune 500 companies trust ehsAI with their compliance automation. The company has doubled its workforce in the past six months alone and continues to aggressively hire for key roles in research and development, including machine learning, front-end, and back-end development. ehsAI fosters a work environment where collaboration, diversity, big ideas, and world-class compliance and data science experts are woven into the fabric of the company. Resilience and inspiration are part of the DNA of ehsAI’s workforce. With ehsAI recently being acquired by Intelex Technologies, ULC, the company has the resources behind it to scale rapidly and bring EHS compliance automation to the desktop of every compliance professional.

About ehsAI

ehsAI is a next generation compliance automation technology company that uses artificial intelligence and deep learning to help organizations greatly reduce the costs and risks of permitting and compliance. A woman-led business, ehsAI is committed to integrity, diversity, and innovation in developing SaaS-based solutions that use advanced algorithms to deconstruct, analyze, interpret, and convert complex EHS regulations, permits, and legal documents into actionable compliance requirements within minutes, rather than days or weeks as with traditional manual processes. Through API integrations with EHS software solutions that trigger automated workflows, compliance activities and thresholds can be tracked, monitored, and reported on, delivering completely automated compliance. Notable customers and partners include AECOM, APTIM, Jacobs, and Mosaic, as well as several top-tier Fortune 500 companies. ehsAI’s award-winning innovation and leadership boast recognition including Environment + Energy 2021 Top Product of the Year, Environment + Energy Leader (E+E) 100, Environmental Business Journal (EBJ) Business Achievement Award in Information Technology, BC Tech 2021 Technology Impact Award and more. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, ehsAI became an Intelex Technologies, ULC company in 2020 but continues to function as an independent entity. For more information about ehsAI, please visit www.ehsai.com.

About the BC Tech Association

BC Tech is the largest member-led technology non-profit in British Columbia, and we’re dedicated to turning startups into scaleups. Our work accelerates growth by helping members expand and diversify their talent pools, acquire new customers, and access capital. Tech is a key industry for BC’s future and builds resilience in every sector. Today, every company is a tech company. For more information, visit https://wearebctech.com/.

