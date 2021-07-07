Global Streaming Media Devices Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Streaming Media Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global streaming media devices market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Streaming media devices help in browsing and viewing content on video-sharing portals such as Hulu, Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video. They allow on-demand or real-time presentation and dispersal of audio, video and multimedia content over a communication channel. Moreover, these devices offer users complete control to pause, rewind, or move forward in the stream without downloading the entire file. As a significant part of the population is shifting from cable television (TV) toward streaming services for entertainment purposes, the demand for streaming media devices is increasing around the world.



One of the significant factors which are strengthening the streaming media devices market growth is the growing preference for online streaming services across the globe. This can be accredited to increasing internet penetration and the development of high-speed communication infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies. Additionally, the growing library of online streaming services, along with the inflating rates of cable and satellite pay TV, is escalating the demand for streaming media devices worldwide.

Apart from this, as both small and large companies across the globe are utilizing online meeting services, it is further supporting the sales of these devices. These services help in creating a cost-effective and flexible working environment, thereby minimizing the overall capital expenditure as well as travel expenses involved in conducting face-to-face meetings. Further, manufacturers are financing research and development activities to introduce upgraded streaming devices with higher resolutions like 8K. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global streaming media devices market to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Market Breakup by Device Type:

Game Consoles

Media Streamers

Smart TVs

Market Breakup by Application:

E-Learning

Web-Browsing

Gaming

Real-Time Entertainment

Social Networking

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Commercial

Residential

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Sony Corporation, Roku, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., LG Electronics, Inc., Apple, Inc., Philips Electronics, Amazon.com, Huawei Technologies, HiMedia Technology, Arris Group Inc., D-Link Corporation, etc.



