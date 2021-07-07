Pipefy Announces New CMO to Support Rapid Growth

San Francisco, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy, the business process management solution that empowers “doers” to automate their own workflows and transform the way they work, today announced that Justin Sears, former executive at Lucidworks and OmniSci, has joined Pipefy as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Sears will lead the company's Marketing strategy, positioning and programs. As an executive member of the team, Sears will report to Pipefy’s President and COO, Ananth Avva.

Sears brings more than 20 years of domain experience in data, automation, analytics and artificial intelligence with a strong record of positioning enterprise software solutions as category leaders and generating reliable and scalable demand pipelines. Under his product and customer marketing leadership, Hortonworks grew revenue to $100 million and went public in only four years. Sears has also contributed to growing revenue and market share in senior positions at Lucidworks, OmniSci and Symantec.

“This has been a pivotal year for Pipefy as teams and enterprises around the globe are in need of no-code applications that give anyone the power to easily automate workflows and manage business processes,” said Ananth Avva, President and COO of Pipefy. “Justin has a deep passion for understanding your customer, identifying their needs and matching a product to those needs. He is a proven leader with a valuable combination of product and marketing expertise. Justin will be quintessential in strengthening Pipefy’s leadership position in the market and accelerating our growth.”

“I am honored and extremely excited to begin my journey with Pipefy,” said Sears. “I started my software career in 2000 at a cloud-based workflow and collaboration software provider, similar to what Pipefy is doing today. Back then, we were ahead of our time. Now, with greater adoption of cloud-based software, no-code applications, UX, AI, globalization and user acceptance, I’m in a position to accomplish what I set out to do twenty years ago. Pipefy’s product distributes the power between IT and Citizen Developers, so that the people doing the work, even those without technical expertise, can independently create secure and customized workflows for common business processes.”

Sears is joining Pipefy during a time of incredible growth. Pipefy recently announced leader positions in G2’s Summer 2021 Best Business Process Management Software and Best Workflow Management Software grids. It has also released two new offers - Forms, a solution that turns smart forms into workflows and Shared Inbox, which enables users to automate responses and improve shared email visibility. A new product focused on databases is expected to launch this fall. Pipefy is also scaling their human capital, recently hiring their 400th employee and recruiting for more than 50 positions internationally.

Justin holds an MBA from UC Berkeley and a BA in International Relations from Stanford.

About Pipefy

Pipefy is the workflow management software that increases team productivity, centralizes data and standardizes processes for teams like Finance, HR, Customer Service, and more so those requesting services, those processing the requests and those managing the operation are more efficient. Through automated workflows and a no/low-code platform, Pipefy enhances speed, increases visibility, and delivers higher quality outcomes with ready-to-use, customizable workflows. Digitally transform your team in a matter of hours, not weeks or months. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Try Pipefy today!

Attachment