Vantiq and IBM Collaborate to Deliver Edge Solutions at Scale for Enterprise Clients

SAN FRANCISCO, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantiq today announced it will collaborate with IBM (NYSE: IBM) to help clients adopt an edge computing strategy designed to enable them to move data and applications seamlessly across hybrid cloud environments, from private data centers to the edge. The combination of IBM Edge Application Manager and Vantiq’s low-code platform for real-time systems can help enterprises leverage real-time data to help position them to run smarter businesses.

Vantiq’s platform is designed to make it easy for developers to integrate real-time data sources – from cameras to sensors and other edge devices – and create applications that monitor assets, events, people and environments that can reduce development cost and allow rapid enhancement in production. These applications can then analyze and act on complex problems, such as a flood, major traffic accident, factory breakdown – or an employee with a 101-degree temperature entering a corporate lobby – all in real time, to help enable a fast and effective response in collaboration with human teams.

A recent IBM Institute for Business Value report, “Why organizations are betting on edge computing: Insights from the edge,” revealed that 91% of the 1,500 executives surveyed indicated that their organizations plan to implement edge computing strategies within five years. IBM Edge Application Manager, an autonomous management solution that runs on Red Hat OpenShift, enables the secure deployment, continuous operations and remote management of AI, analytics, and IoT enterprise workloads to deliver real-time analysis and insights at scale. The introduction of Intel® Secure Device Onboard (SDO), made available as open source through the Linux Foundation, provides zero-touch provisioning of edge nodes and enables multi-tenant support for enterprises to manage up to 40,000 edge devices simultaneously per edge hub. IBM Edge Application Manager is the industry’s first solution powered by open-source project Linux Foundation Open Horizon.

“We look forward to collaborating with Vantiq to help clients deploy, operate and manage thousands of endpoints throughout their operations with IBM Edge Application Manager,” said Evaristus Mainsah, GM, IBM Hybrid Cloud and Edge Ecosystem. “Together, we can help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation by acting on insights closer to where their data is being created, at the edge.”

“The world is moving to real-time monitoring and management of enterprise environments through smart applications,” said Marty Sprinzen, co-founder and CEO of Vantiq. “We believe scaling solutions at the edge is critical to making faster and smarter decisions, and we look forward to working with IBM to help companies manage their increasingly connected environments.”

Vantiq is part of IBM’s partner ecosystem, collaborating with more than 30 equipment manufacturers, networking, IT and software providers to implement open standards-based cloud-native solutions that can autonomously manage edge applications at scale. IBM’s partner ecosystem fuels hybrid cloud environments by helping clients manage and modernize workloads from bare-metal to multicloud and everything in between.

Vantiq enables customers to build next-generation applications that combine real-world data and real-time events. Their agile development environment allows complex applications to be created in weeks with minimal coding, taking full advantage of artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing. Vantiq powers a broad array of applications for smart cities, smart buildings, oil and gas, telecom, healthcare and other industries. Vantiq was founded in 2015 by technology veterans Marty Sprinzen and Paul Butterworth, co-founders of Forte Software. Learn more at http://www.vantiq.com.

