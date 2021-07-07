Silo Pharma extends agreement for experimental Rheumatoid Arthritis nanoparticle homing peptide

Englewood Cliffs NJ, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Silo and University of Maryland, Baltimore extend Option agreement

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic disease in which autoimmune attack leads to joint inflammation, deformities and disability

Silo Pharma, Inc. (OTC QB: SILO), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has extended its exclusive option agreement with the University of Maryland, Baltimore to explore a novel invention generally known as “Joint-homing peptides for use in the investigation and treatment of arthritogenic processes.”

“This extended option gives Silo further evaluation period to access this unique and potentially vital therapeutic that can also act as a drug delivery platform,” stated Eric Weisblum, Chairman and CEO of Silo Pharma. “The ability to deliver traditional therapeutics, psilocybin or other psychedelic drugs directly to targeted areas of the body with this technology could be revolutionary by increasing the efficacy of the treatment while reducing toxicity and the amount of medication needed.”