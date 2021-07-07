CGS to Partner with AAPN on Webinar: “4 Steps to Digitally Transform Your Factory Floor”

NEW YORK, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced a partner webinar, “4 Steps to Digitally Transform Your Factory Floor,” with Americas Apparel Producers Network (AAPN), an international apparel industry business network, at 2 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The session will help fashion and textile manufacturers empower their factory floor workforce to leverage shop floor control technology to navigate disruptions and bring efficiency, productivity and profitability as to the business.



“Because today’s fashion brands are struggling with new requirements and ever-changing consumer demands, manufacturing business process and strategies need to be adjusted for the new normal,” said Paul Magel, President, Business Applications division, CGS. “This webinar can help fashion and sewn product companies in their digital transformation process. They will gain insight on best practices for exceeding factory floor requirements – from increased output to compliance – necessary in today’s competitive market.”

The webinar will provide industry insight and expertise from CGS speakers: Mihaela Coapsi, VP, Manufacturing Systems; Michael Penchansky, VP, Global Business Development, and Joey Knight, Sales Director. The team has decades of industry experience providing retail, apparel and consumer lifestyle brands with end-to-end solutions.

The webinar will address how to:

Explore and leverage Shop Floor Control's many benefits

Measure ROI of Shop Floor Control

Achieve the factory of the future – today

Leverage Star Garment’s success in eliminating 90% of off-standard time while gaining double-digit productivity increases

For additional information or to register, visit: https://act.cgsinc.com/Shop-Floor-Control-Jul-27-2021.html

The CGS BlueCherry® Enterprise Suite provides clients with comprehensive digital supply chain management solutions, available both in the cloud and on-premises, to drive their fundamental business processes. With a focus on the needs of high-growth organizations operating in consumer lifestyle products, retail and apparel, BlueCherry is a unified platform that provides supply chain visibility with the latest digital technologies. The BlueCherry Suite addresses the needs of the end-to-end supply chain, from planning and product development to manufacturing and sales.

About CGS

For over 35 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS and on LinkedIn.

About AAPN:

AAPN is a private sector, non-profit, members-only, #1 apparel industry business network of over 600 company owners and senior executives from nearly 200 organizations across the supply chain organized industrially worldwide to produce apparel for the US market from North America, Mexico, Caribbean, Central America, South America, Europe, North Africa, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Asia and China from our headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, please visit https://www.aapnetwork.net/.

