Global Digital Transformation Market and Digital Twin Technology Market Size 2021 Emerging Trends, Development Status, Healthy CAGR with Growing Demand, Traders, Regional Overview and SWOT Analysis till 2027 | Industry Research Biz

Pune, India, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Digital Transformation Market 2021-2027:

The global Digital Transformation market size is projected to reach US$ 845160 million by 2027, from US$ 355940 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.0% during 2021-2027.

The global “ Digital Transformation Market ” report covers the current state of the market, including market size, growth rate, known participants, and current competitive landscape. It also analyzes future opportunities and market forecasts and evaluates the strategies of key players from a merger perspective and acquisitions, R&D investment, technological advancement. The report also introduces recent major events, profiles of major players, and market dynamics. The report includes an analysis of Porter's five forces, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE, and sequential analysis of each part.

About Digital Transformation Market:

Digital Transformation as the integration of digital technology into all areas of a business resulting in fundamental changes to how businesses operate and how they deliver value to customers. The rise of cloud computing, big data, Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) are driving a digital and intelligent transformation of enterprises. With the in-depth integration of IT and enterprises, profound changes will take place in the production method, enterprise organization, product mode, and service mode of the industry.

Global Digital Transformation key players include IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Dell, Huawei, etc. Global top five providers hold a share over 30%.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 35%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share over 40 percent.

In terms of product, Cloud Based is the largest segment, with a share over 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Manufacturing, followed by Retail.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global Digital Transformation Market

The Major Players in the Digital Transformation Market include:

IBM

Oracle

Google

Microsoft

Cisco

SAP SE

Dell

Hewlett Packard

Adobe Systems

Capgemini Group

Kelltontech Solutions

Accenture

Fujitsu

Hitachi

Alibaba

Huawei

The report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Digital Transformation market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Digital Transformation market.

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Cloud Based

AI

IoT

Others

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Digital Transformation market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Digital Transformation market in terms of revenue.

﻿Key Reasons to Purchase Digital Transformation Market Report:

The report analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service within the region also indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

The report provides opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Digital Transformation Industry.

The report indicates the region and segment that's expected to witness the fastest growth.

The competitive landscape includes the market ranking of the main players, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.

The report provides extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the main market players.

The report gives the present and future market outlook of the industry regarding recent developments, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration market carry during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Digital Transformation market?

What was the size of the emerging Digital Transformation market by value?

What will be the size of the emerging Digital Transformation market in 2027?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Digital Transformation market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Digital Transformation market?

What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Digital Transformation market?

Global Digital Transformation Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis are additionally dispensed. The Global Digital Transformation market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of the latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions are offered.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Digital Transformation Market Forecast Period:2021-2027

Part II: Global Digital Twin Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027:

The global Digital Twin Technology market size is projected to reach US$ 26920 million by 2027, from US$ 4568.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 32.4% during 2021-2027.

Global “ Digital Twin Technology Market “ Research Report 2021 provides an overview of the global market, focusing on market growth drivers. It also provides a comprehensive analysis of major competitors and their strategies and business prospects. It contains important information about market share, sales revenue, business plans, growth factors, key market segments, and regional analysis. The report studies recent developments, key growth drivers, current trends, market challenges, size estimates, and their predictions for the future. This report provides detailed insights on the product pricing & trends, market drivers, and potential profit opportunities, during the forecast period, 2021-2027.

Scope of the Digital Twin Technology Market Report:

Digital Twin is a near-real-time digital image about the historical and current behavior of a physical object or process that helps optimize business performance.

United States is the largest Digital Twin Technology market with about 49% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 36% market share.The key manufacturers are General Electric, PTC, Siemens, Dassault Systèmes, IBM Corporation, ANSYS, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 70% market share.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global Digital Twin Technology Market

The Major Players in the Digital Twin Technology Market include: The research covers the current Digital Twin Technology market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

General Electric

PTC

Siemens

Dassault Systèmes

IBM Corporation

ANSYS

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Parts Twin

Product Twin

Process Twin

System Twin

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Machine Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Others

The Digital Twin Technology Market's competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Digital Twin Technology business, the date to enter into the Digital Twin Technology market, Digital Twin Technology product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:



What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Digital Twin Technology?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Digital Twin Technology? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Digital Twin Technology Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Digital Twin Technology market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Digital Twin Technology Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Digital Twin Technology market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

