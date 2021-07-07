NaturalShrimp Accelerates Growth with Opening of New Corporate Headquarters in Dallas, Texas

New Office Expansion Enables NaturalShrimp to Accelerate Growth in Sales & Marketing with State-of-the-Art Test Kitchen & Dining Area

DALLAS, TX, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), today announced that it has relocated its corporate headquarters to a new office in Dallas, Texas to accommodate the rapid growth of the business, including a new test kitchen to support ongoing sales and marketing efforts.

The new layout includes additional office space for employee expansion, as well as a test kitchen and dining area. NaturalShrimp chef Douwe Iedema will create menus and recipes onsite to demonstrate the superior quality and freshness of the Company’s shrimp to customers and the culinary community. Employees at the location will perform vital functions for the Company in areas such as operations, information technology, finance and accounting, marketing and sales, administration and support, purchasing, and project management.

“This location will support NaturalShrimp’s anticipated future growth and provide greater capacity for sales and marketing activities with the inclusion of the test kitchen,” said Gerald Easterling, CEO of NaturalShrimp. “Chef Iedema has been creating incredible shrimp dishes to highlight our delicious, fresh, all-natural shrimp for chefs and at food shows, and he will now be able to make and serve his dishes onsite at our corporate office. As well, the kitchen will provide a space to create video content of shrimp dish preparation for our social media channels. As we move into commercialization, the kitchen will be a unique advantage as we can serve prospective customers in a natural dining environment that showcases our product. With sufficient employee space to support national production site expansions, and the benefit of an onsite kitchen, we believe our new headquarters will help NaturalShrimp grow to the next level.”

The company’s new address is 5501 LBJ Freeway, Dallas, Texas 75240.

About NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com .

