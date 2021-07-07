New EFI Fiery Digital Front Ends for Konica Minolta AccurioPress C7100 Series Drive Max Efficiency

FREMONT, Calif., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics For Imaging , Inc. and Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A. , Inc. (Konica Minolta) are announcing new EFI™ Fiery® digital front ends (DFEs) for Konica Minolta AccurioPress C7100 Series light production presses. The new EFI Fiery IC-319 and IC-318L external servers transform the productivity of print operations, giving users superior performance, stunning out-of-the-box color, intelligent automation, and maximum production efficiency for print production operations.



Compared to their predecessors, the Fiery IC-319 boosts raster image processor (RIP) speed by 40% and the Fiery IC-318L boosts processing speed by an impressive 68%. Print organizations will also be able to take advantage of Fiery HyperRIP performance-enhancing technology (Fiery IC-319 server with eight RIPs, or the Fiery IC-318L server with two RIPs) for uninterrupted print production.

Maximum workflow efficiency and color accuracy

The Fiery IC-319 DFE for the Konica Minolta AccurioPress C7100 is based on the high-performance Fiery NX Premium hardware platform and is designed to handle complex, image heavy, or variable data jobs. It includes a complete set of Fiery prepress and makeready solutions to help maximize workflow efficiency, maintain color quality to a set standard, and reduce rework and waste.

“Our customers continue to drive digital printing to new levels of quality and versatility, and with these new EFI Fiery DFEs, we are extending the range of what AccurioPress users can achieve even further,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta.

The latest Fiery FS400 Pro software running on the new DFEs provide highly advanced functionality in the areas of color and imaging, productivity, and workflow automation.

Fiery JobExpert™ offers built-in intelligent automation. It analyzes incoming PDF files and dynamically chooses the optimal print settings to achieve the highest quality while optimizing processing time .

offers built-in intelligent automation. It analyzes incoming PDF files and dynamically chooses the optimal print settings to achieve the highest quality while . Users can visually define finishing settings on the product’s content with the Fiery Finishing Designer, easily accessible within Fiery Command WorkStation ® , for Konica Minolta’s TU-510 Inline Trimmer Unit to ensure jobs will be correctly finished without wasting time and media.

, for Konica Minolta’s TU-510 Inline Trimmer Unit to ensure jobs will be correctly finished without wasting time and media. Both DFEs use EFI’s premier, next-generation Fiery Edge ™ color profiling technology. Fiery Edge delivers stunning out-of-the-box color and produces better color and image details by taking full advantage of the printer’s resolution, imaging, gamut, and media capabilities.

™ color profiling technology. Fiery Edge delivers stunning out-of-the-box color and produces better color and image details by taking full advantage of the printer’s resolution, imaging, gamut, and media capabilities. Fiery Spot Pro software helps users reproduce perfect brand colors from design to print. Part of the Fiery Graphic Arts Pro Package, it is standard on the IC-319 and optional on the IC-318L.

The two Fiery DFEs also come with EFI Fiery JobFlow™ Base prepress automation software to streamline job preparation. Users have the flexibility to upgrade to Fiery JobFlow to take advantage of advanced automation features like intelligent job routing, advanced scripting, customer approval workflows, and more.



Fiery IC-319 and IC-318L users will also benefit from EFI ColorGuard™ − a cloud-based color verification solution and winner of the 2019 PRINTING United Alliance Product of the Year Award for software color enhancement. ColorGuard ensures that print systems are operating at their full color quality potential. ColorGuard can drive automated color verification using an optional Konica Minolta IQ-501 Intelligent Quality Optimizer to verify against industry color standards such as G7 or a custom color reference.

“Fiery goes beyond being the fastest DFE by far in the marketplace, and we are pleased to be able to offer Konica Minolta AccurioPress users higher out-of-the-box print quality and more efficient intelligent automation with these new DFEs,” said John Henze, vice president, sales and marketing, EFI Fiery. “Not only will print businesses benefit from enhanced productivity, our solutions will also give users the power to easily get color right every time to make the most of their production printing investments.”

The new Fiery DFEs are available from Konica Minolta and authorized Konica Minolta resellers. For more information about EFI Fiery Driven products, visit www.efi.com or contact 800-875-7117.

About EFI

EFI™ is a global technology company, based in Silicon Valley, and is leading the worldwide transformation from analog to digital imaging. We are passionate about fueling customer success with products that increase competitiveness and boost productivity. To do that, we develop breakthrough technologies for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, building materials and personalized documents, with a wide range of printers, inks, digital front ends, and a comprehensive business and production workflow suite that transforms and streamlines the entire production process. ( www.efi.com )

About Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive years, and received Keypoint Intelligence’s Buyers Lab (BLI) 2021 PRO Award for its AccurioPress C14000 with EFI Fiery IC-319 Controller and BLI 2021-2022 PaceSetter in Production Print Applications: Output Variety for its AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Inkjet Press. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list . Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and Twitter .

NOTE TO EDITORS: The EFI logo, Fiery and Command WorkStation are registered trademarks of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. EFI, JobMaster, JobFlow, Edge, ColorGuard, FreeForm and Fiery Driven are trademarks of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. Konica Minolta is a registered trademark of Konica Minolta, Inc. AccurioPress is a trademark of Konica Minolta, Inc.

All other terms and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners, and are hereby acknowledged.

Nothing herein should be construed as a warranty in addition to the express warranty statements provided with EFI products and services.