Sky Mining Treasure and Fast-Charging for Your EV

Video Interview with SNN Network and US Nuclear



Los Angeles, CA, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- US Nuclear (OTCQB: UCLE) was recently hosted on SNN Network, where CEO Bob Goldstein discusses the company’s key highlights in the last 12 months, progress on selling drones to FEMA and state health departments, revenue performance, and investments into Grapheton and Solar System Resources.

Link to the interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w5VPQMWn5Y4

Summary of the interview:

Robert Kraft:

This is Robert Kraft and I'm your host on SNN Network. And joining me right now is Bob Goldstein, the chairman and CEO of U.S. Nuclear Corp. The symbol is UCLE on the OTCQB.

Bob, good to see you. How are you doing?



Bob Goldstein:

Doing fine, it’s great to see you.



Robert Kraft:

It's great to have you on. So last time we had you on was about a year ago. We published that last interview on May 21, 2020. Your company has come out with a number of announcements, news, and a recent investment or five percent stake in a solar mining company. We have a lot to cover today, Bob. So, what were some of the key highlights in the last 12 months?



Bob Goldstein:

So, lots going on. We survived 2020, it is great to be done with that. We're moving ahead and we're getting a lot of traction with our different products. We are making good progress with selling drones to FEMA and state health departments. Our drones are instrumented. As you know, drones are not just for kids and tourists anymore. They're for getting data. But not very many people know that you can put more than a camera on them. We install radiation, chemical, and biological sensors to check our borders, prevent smuggling, respond quickly and intelligently to fires, emergencies, find and remediate industrial contaminates, and things like that.

Moving on to our investments, we own a 40% stake in Grapheton, which is a smart startup based in San Diego, CA. They have just amazing patents, and are developing exciting products, especially in the capacitor field. Capacitors store electrical energy, which sounds sort of nerdy. But if you think about it, it takes eight hours to charge your Tesla to full charge. And that's because they've got batteries.

Batteries can't take a charge very quickly. And of course, you need an awful lot of electricity stored in that battery to make your car go. Everybody knows the battery’s purpose is to store electrical energy. But not everybody knows that batteries are not our only choice. Did you know that electrical energy can also be stored in capacitors? Capacitors can be filled up, and then they can deliver their charge. Think about the charging station for your Tesla. Now if you had a capacitor bank in the charging station, you could fill up the capacitors and then you could download that energy to a capacitor bank in an EV.



It takes milliseconds, thousandths of a second, to download. Let's say when you've got everything fixed up, it takes 5 or 10 minutes to charge your Tesla instead of up to eight hours. So that's the charging station. However, batteries cannot accept this energy quickly, so on board in the car, you've got a big heavy battery. The big battery would be replaced with a light weight capacitor bank and a much smaller battery. Building the battery requires rare earths, lithium, cobalt, and other materials that are desperately needed in other parts of our economy. These supercapacitors are carbon and copper devices. So, substituting capacitors for batteries can free up all those rare materials so they can be used in other industries. We think we have a big future there.

Electric vehicles are just one of the business opportunities for advanced capacitors. We all know that there's a serious shortage of computer chips in the world which is slowing down car production. It's also slowing down delivery if you want to buy a new computer, you've got to wait because they don't have the darn chips.

America used to be the world’s leader in designing new, high function chips. But we've let that go to Taiwan and other places. Grapheton capacitors can also help with that, but it's a bit complicated. Almost every electrical circuit used in any device or system includes capacitors along with the resistors, diodes, transistors, etc. But most chips have no capacitors or very weak capacitors, because stronger capacitors have been physically too large and could not be produced by the chip fabrication process. Grapheton technology can put strong but teeny little capacitors on the little chips, thus allowing further miniaturization of electronic devices of all types and increased functionality of American IC chips. This will help America recapture its leadership in the integrated circuit market.



Robert Kraft:

Yeah, there's a lot to break down there. But one thing I think our audience wants to know, on the revenue generating side of the business. How are you doing there? How has their company performance been on that front?



Bob Goldstein:

A reasonable question. 2020 was a stinking year, but we're recovering from that. I think we'll be back up to our typical three and a half to four million a year rate by the end of this year.



Robert Kraft:

And very good. All right. Well, I got to ask, you know, the company just put out the news on buying a five percent stake in a space mining company, Solar System Resources. I know you must have good reasons for buying this stock. I don't mean to make a judgment here, and I promise to listen to what you say, but isn’t this sort of surprising and futuristic?



Bob Goldstein:

Yeah, I know it sounds sort of whimsical. Besides just the thought of being somewhere else, the public is very excited about space travel and putting human settlers on Mars. We all know that there are going to be people living on the moon, people living on Mars in a few years. At first there will be just a few, but after a while it will be a big thing and will involve trillions of dollars. Besides tourists and researchers, there's going to be industry there, and the most important industry will be space mining -- bringing materials back that you can mine or collect on the moon, on the asteroids, or from the comets or planets, and it turns out that there's a lot of very rare and precious materials available.

There are different types of asteroids you can pick, including stony asteroids and metallic asteroids. If you pick a metallic asteroid, almost everything in there is useful to us. Cobalt, rare earths, they also have platinum, gold, and silver, we believe. Bringing back the first treasures will be some years in the future, but the industry is clearly starting to scale up right now. We see this through SpaceX, Blue Origin, NASA, and other space related activities. The newspapers talk about space flights for tourists and for putting up satellites right now, but from the industry point of view, and from US Nuclear’s point of view, the current flights of SpaceX, Blue Origin, are mainly just practice for settling on Mars and for space mining missions. There's lots of money to be made on developing new technologies, as well as the planning side as advisers and researchers to help us get ready to go out into space and bring back gazillion dollar asteroids to make us all rich.



Robert Kraft:

All right. Well, it closes out here today. What are a couple of things that you'd like investors to know moving forward, obviously, from what you can tell us?



Bob Goldstein:

I would like people to know that US Nuclear is not just a startup. We're a company that has products and sales that bring in revenue. We work very hard to produce products that help industry to be green and sustainable. We are at the cutting edge of various technologies, both with our in-house products, and with the products of these companies where we buy a full or a minority share. In most cases, we have a contract to be their major manufacturer. So, for example, even if we spin off Grapheton at some time, we'll make good money when we spin them off and we'll also be their primary manufacturer. So, we'll make good bucks in our high-tech manufacturing business.



Robert Kraft:

Very good. Well, with that, Bob, where can our audience find more information about US Nuclear?

Bob Goldstein:

You will find us at www.usnuclearcorp.com.



Robert Kraft:

Very good, Bob, as always, great to see you. Thank you. Thank you so much for joining me today. Good luck. Stay safe as we can. As a fellow Californian layperson, stay safe. And I look forward to our next update.



Bob Goldstein:

We're really looking forward to it. Thanks, Rob. All right.



Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE)

Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman

Rachel Boulds, Chief Financial Officer

(818) 883 7043

Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com