Foresight 4 VCT Plc
AGM Statement
The Board of Foresight 4 VCT plc announces that at the AGM held on 7 July 2021 all of the resolutions were duly passed.
The voting was as follows:
|Resolution
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|1 - To Receive the Report and Accounts
|12,120,256 (99.46%)
|65,535 (0.54%)
|2 - Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report
|10,530,709 (88.43%)
|1,377,459 (11.57%)
|3 - Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Policy
|10,376,205 (87.43%)
|1,492,239 (12.57%)
|4 - To re-elect Simon Jamieson as director
|10,851,601 (90.22%)
|1,176,673 (9.78%)
|5 - To elect Gaynor Coley as director
|10,876,048 (97.19%)
|314,004 (2.81%)
|6 - To appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor and to authorise the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration
|11,573,521 (95.77%)
|511,426 (4.23%)
|7 - Authority to Allot Shares
|10,919,855 (89.77%)
|1,244,398 (10.23%)
|8 - Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights
|10,166,270 (85.58%)
|1,712,820 (14.42%)
|9 - Market Purchases of Own Shares
|10,567,683 (87.22%)
|1,548,779 (12.78%)
|10 - Cancellation of Share Premium
|11,409,618 (97.62%)
|278,333 (2.38%)
|11 – To adopt the new Articles of Association
|11,346,013 (96.30%)
|435,490 (3.70%)
For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181