Foresight 4 VCT plc - AGM Statement

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Foresight 4 VCT Plc

AGM Statement

The Board of Foresight 4 VCT plc announces that at the AGM held on 7 July 2021 all of the resolutions were duly passed.

The voting was as follows:

ResolutionVotes For Votes Against
1 - To Receive the Report and Accounts 12,120,256 (99.46%)65,535 (0.54%)
2 - Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report 10,530,709 (88.43%)1,377,459 (11.57%)
3 - Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Policy10,376,205 (87.43%)1,492,239 (12.57%)
4 - To re-elect Simon Jamieson as director  10,851,601 (90.22%)1,176,673 (9.78%)
5 - To elect Gaynor Coley as director  10,876,048 (97.19%)314,004 (2.81%)
6 - To appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor and to authorise the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration 11,573,521 (95.77%)511,426 (4.23%)
7 - Authority to Allot Shares 10,919,855 (89.77%)1,244,398 (10.23%)
8 - Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights10,166,270 (85.58%)1,712,820 (14.42%)
9 - Market Purchases of Own Shares 10,567,683 (87.22%)1,548,779 (12.78%)
10 - Cancellation of Share Premium11,409,618 (97.62%)278,333 (2.38%)
11 – To adopt the new Articles of Association11,346,013 (96.30%)435,490 (3.70%)

