TULA Skincare Shines More Light on Skincare-First Suncare, with Launch of Game-Changing Weightless Mineral SPF Formula

NEW YORK, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TULA Skincare, the leading clean clinical skincare brand powered by probiotic extracts and superfoods, today announced the expansion of its SPF category with the unveiling of Mineral Magic, a cruelty-free and reef safe Mineral Sunscreen Fluid SPF 30.



TULA is building on its successful entry into the suncare space, a market that’s projected to reach 16.85 billion USD globally by 2027 according to Fortune Business Insights , with the launch of Mineral Magic - a mineral sunscreen fluid SPF 30. As a doctor-founded brand (Dr. Roshini Raj), TULA knows that SPF is a crucial step in any skincare routine, which is why they are continuing to expand this category.

TULA’s first suncare product, Protect + Glow, was one of the brand’s most successful product launches and the category continues to be a strong growth driver for TULA. Building off that success, Mineral Magic offers an all-new mineral-based formula that protects against broad spectrum UVA/UVB, bluelight, and pollution damage. It also provides antioxidant protection, the latest trending innovation in skin protection for brands and consumers, giving Mineral Magic four types of protective benefits. Clinically proven to visibly minimize oil* this non-comedogenic, reef-safe formula applies weightlessly onto skin, leaving a soft matte finish without clogging pores, making it a standout suncare product for oily and combination skin.

Mineral Magic is packed with skin first ingredients like peach, red algae, and willowherb to not only provide daily protection but also to help calm, brighten, and even skin. Active ingredients like titanium dioxide 3.6%, zinc oxide 2.34%, and wild butterfly ginger, provide hard-hitting, effective protection against broad spectrum UVA/UVB as well as damaging bluelight and pollution effects, making this sunscreen the ultimate mineral-based urban shield. Based off clinical trials conducted over a one week and four week period TULA found that:



After 1 week**

100% agreed product feels lightweight/invisible on skin

100% agreed product layers well over moisturizer

96% agreed product easily absorbs into skin

96% agreed skin does not feel greasy

96% agreed product layers well under makeup products



After 4 weeks***

100% agreed skin looks brighter & healthier

96% agreed skin texture feels improved

96% agreed product helps control/reduce oiliness

96% agreed product feels comfortable on skin

96% agreed this product is a game changer!



According to organizations and foundations including The American Academy of Dermatology , The Skin Cancer Foundation and the FDA , it is recommended that everyone wear at least anywhere from SPF 15-30 daily. By offering a selection of both mineral and chemical based SPF products, TULA is making it even easier for customers to incorporate suncare into their daily routine.

“We believe that suncare and skincare go hand in hand. TULA’s growing collection of products include clean, clinically effective, and innovative offerings that not only provide UV and blue light protection while shielding the skin from other harmful pollutants, but they also promote health and confidence with ingredients that smooth, brighten, and soothe the skin,” said Savannah Sachs, CEO of TULA Skincare. “We’re thrilled to see the continued increase in demand for our SPF products, with demand for our first SPF product, Protect + Glow so consistently strong that we launched a supersized version in April for those who can’t get enough, and we will continue to invest in this important category. Our new mineral formula ensures that our customers, regardless of their preference on product formulation, have multiple safe and effective suncare options that provide an easy, fun, and personalized experience. As stay-at-home orders are lifted, we’re seeing significant increases in demand for suncare across all channels, including tula.com and in-store at retail.”

Available July 7, 2021 on tula.com SRP: $38 (NET WT 45ml / 1.52 fl oz)

* Instrumental on 33 subjects during 4 weeks

** Self assessment on 33 subjects during 1 week

*** Self assessment on 33 subjects during 4 weeks

About TULA Skincare

TULA, meaning “balance” in Sanskrit, is a clean, effective and clinically proven skincare brand built on the power of probiotic extracts and superfoods that have the unique ability to cleanse, soothe, and calm skin, while balancing the microbiome. Founded by practicing gastroenterologist, Dr. Roshini Raj, TULA Skincare believes the same ingredients that are good for your body are also great for your skin, and uses the latest research to determine which ingredients to include or not. With a focus on being healthy and confident, rather than perfect, TULA Skincare aims to help everyone #EmbraceYourSkin and unleash your glow. TULA is proud to be a part of the Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™ Initiative, which focuses on delivering transparency to inspire more informed, conscious product choices, and is available at Ulta and at tula.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Tarn Morrison

tarn@tula.com

ph: 917-932-5205

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6ac045c-cdf9-4962-a746-ae324da84935