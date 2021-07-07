First Horizon Releases 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report Highlighting Significant Commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance Efforts

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) (“First Horizon”) released its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report (CSR) highlighting the merger of equals with IBERIABANK Corporation and its continued commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts.



The report provides an update on the meaningful impact the company is making today, and the foundation it is creating for a better future, including the company’s efforts to advance its ESG practices and priorities.

“We recognize that our impact and results are measured not only by our financial performance but also by client experience, response to the needs of our communities, ethical business practices and intentional focus on diversity, equity and inclusion in all that we do,” said Bryan Jordan, President and CEO. “We are committed to being focused, transparent and accountable throughout our journey.”

The report includes the progress First Horizon made in 2020 as well as some key facts from the first half of 2021, all in the context of the highly unusual events of the last 18 months. Highlights include:

Bryan Jordan, President and CEO, identified ESG practices as a key priority for the company and delegated oversight to Beth Ardoin, Chief Communications Officer and a member of the executive management team.

Mary Lakey named ESG Officer in April 2021. Lakey has been with the bank (legacy IBERIABANK) for over 10 years, serving in various roles including energy capital markets, corporate responsibility efforts and investor relations.

Dr. Anthony C. Hood named as Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer in October 2020, strengthening the company-wide focus on DEI matters.

CSR Working Group established with a number of supporting Task Forces to help operationalize the company’s ESG priorities.

New statements of Purpose, Promise and Principles created that reflect core values and operating philosophies.

Created an ESG framework organized by five interrelated pillars that guide the business and promote its “Here for Good” message: Governance, Associates, Clients, Community and Environment.

Invested approximately $22 million in the communities across its footprint with $2.5 million going directly to COVID-19-related assistance.

Continued client protection through investments in new technologies and cybersecurity professionals to strengthen defenses, mitigate cybersecurity threats and adhere to regulatory requirements.

Developed an environmental roadmap that will help ensure the company is focused on climate-related risks and opportunities.

Enhanced board and governance structure resulting from the merger of equals.

The full 2020 report, titled “Here for Good,” is available at https://www.firsthorizon.com/CSR

