KYN Capital Group, Inc., Announces Orlando Homeless Center to Issue Koinfold™ Debit Cards to Homeless

Orlando, FL, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- KYN Capital Group Inc. (OTC:KYNC) is pleased to announce that Kaleo Ministries of Orlando has selected to use the Koinfold™ debit card as part of an effort to transition homeless tenants back into the workforce. The Koinfold™ debit cards will be issued by KYN Capital Group, Inc.



This announcement is one of the many new partnerships underway after KYN Capital Group, Inc. partnered with the National Homeowners Association dba BW Property Management Group. Many new partners are scheduled to be announced, including working with city and government officials.

More information expected to be provided in the coming weeks.

About BW Property Management Group

BW Property Management Group is a home services company which competes directly with companies such as Angie, HomeAdvisor, and Thumbtack. BW leverages a homegrown in-house proprietary software platform called BidWilly.com which enables clients to save as much as 70% on home services. BW began operating in 2008 and now manages services for almost 2,500 homes with plans to begin national expansion. BW also owns the trademark name “National Homeowners Association” and is the leading home services provider in Central Fl.

About KYN Capital Group, Inc.

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) is a Nevada Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions, entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payments. The goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

