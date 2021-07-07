Aurcana Provides Initial Assay Results and a Restart Progress Update for Its Revenue Virginius Mine

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION ("Aurcana" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUN) is pleased to provide the results of the first assays after accessing the Virginius Vein on the 1800 level as well an update on progress towards first production.



INITIAL ASSAY RESULTS

The initial samples of the Virginius Vein intersection on the 1800 level assayed 38.611 ounces per ton (opt) (1,323.8 g/t) of silver equivalent1 over a vein width of 2.5 feet, including 85.782 opt (2,941.1 g/t) of silver equivalent1 over 0.6 feet (see below Table 1 and Figure 1 for details). These results compare favorably with the reserve grade in this location of 24.7 opt (846.8 g/t) silver equivalent1 over 1.4 feet as reported in the 2018 feasibility study (the “2018 FS”) prepared in accordance with National Instrument NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). A copy of the 2018 FS is posted on the Company’s website www.aurcana.com and is also available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Assay Details

Table 1 Width

(ft) Ag

(opt) Au

(opt) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Ag Eq1

(opt) Sample 1 2.5 23.100 0.014 11.900 2.360 34.937 Sample 2 2.5 15.400 0.018 3.780 5.380 24.669 Sample 3* 2.5 27.600 0.020 14.500 17.000 56.227 Average 2.5 22.033 0.017 10.060 8.247 38.611 *Including 0.6 54.6 0.018 22.800 13.700 85.782

_____________________________

1 Silver equivalent is based on the 2Q 2021 average London prices of Ag US$26.6387/oz, Au US$1,805.04/oz, Pb US$0.9568/lb and Zn US$1.3206/lb

Figure 1 accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6412ec5-6c77-4d31-94c5-2797d9b42e55

RESTART PROGRESS UPDATE

The Revenue-Virginius project remains on track to reach full production (270 stpd) by September 2021.

Development ore to be delivered to the process plant in July 2021 for commissioning and restart.

Ore throughput will be ramped up to 110 short tons per day (stpd) during August, and then to full production of 270 stpd during September.

Concentrate shipments are anticipated to begin in early August. Trafigura Trading LLC is the off-taker for 100% of the concentrates and will pay 95% of the contained metals value based on the mine site concentrate assays at the time of shipment, with final settlement based on smelter returns.

Payable silver equivalent2 production for the period between August and December 2021 is forecast to be 1,300,000-1,600,000 ounces at an estimated cash operating costs of between US$10.00 to US$12.00/oz silver after by-product credits3.

_____________________________

2 Silver equivalent is based on the 2Q 2021 average London prices of Ag US$26.6387/oz, Au US$1,805.04/oz, Pb US$0.9568/lb and Zn US$1.3206/lb; includes payability and payment timing of the Trafigura offtake contract.

3 By-product credit metal pricing is the same as Silver equivalent pricing

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical content of this news release was reviewed and approved by Michael Gross, P. Geo, a “qualified person” within the meaning of NI 43-101

ABOUT AURCANA CORPORATION

Aurcana Corporation owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine, in Colorado, and the Shafter-Presidio Silver Project in Texas, US. The primary resource at Shafter and Revenue-Virginius is silver. Both are fully permitted for production.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF AURCANA CORPORATION

“Kevin Drover”

President & CEO

