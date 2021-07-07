INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RAVN, SHSP, ICBK, ACST; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to CNH Industrial N.V. for $58.00 per share.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Constant Contact for $17.10 per share in cash.

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICBK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, County Bancorp shareholders have the right to receive for each share of County common stock, at the election of each holder and subject to proration, either $37.18 in cash or 0.48 shares of Nicolet common stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Grace Therapeutics Inc. Under the merger, Grace stockholders will receive newly issued Acasti common shares. Upon closing, Acasti securityholders are expected to own approximately 55% of the combined company's common shares on a pro forma basis, subject to certain adjustments.

