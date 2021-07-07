Searchspring Announces Strategic Partnership With Classy Llama

San Antonio. TX, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Searchspring, a global leader in site search, merchandising, and personalization solutions, today announced a partnership with Classy Llama, a top Magento and BigCommerce Solution partner that offers custom ecommerce websites, marketing, operations, and consulting services.

This partnership deepens Searchspring’s commitment to continuously invest in the retailer journey, from start to finish. Magento and BigCommerce sites using Searchspring’s full set of ecommerce solutions and Classy Llama’s top-of-line marketing solutions can optimize their website and deliver a streamlined and personalized shopping experience across all touchpoints.

“At Classy Llama, we’re always looking for ways to add value for our clients, especially when it comes to excellent solutions that develop and support their business needs,” said Kurt Theobald, CEO at Classy Llama. “That’s why we’re so excited about our partnership with Searchspring. There’s no doubt in our minds that our clients will benefit from integrating their diverse range of tools.”

Classy Llama, a leading ecommerce website development partner, has built out a wide range of offerings including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), email marketing, paid search management, social media strategy and execution, and marketing consultation spanning various industries, including fashion and apparel, automotive and manufacturing.

“We are proud to partner with Classy Llama," said Chantele Gibson, VP of Sales and Partnerships at Searchspring. "This partnership enables retailers to create cohesive shopping experiences that convert. Our partners are an extension of our platform. Searchspring and Classy Llama combine brilliant marketing solutions, unmatched search and merchandising, as well as unbeatable support."

This announcement comes on the heels of the company’s G2 Grid Report for Summer 2021, which positioned the company as the No. 1 search provider by retailers. Searchpsring’s level of flexibility allows retailers to boost conversion rates through better search, merchandising, and personalization where their site delivers the right product, to the right shopper, at the right time, saving customers and retailers time and money.

About Searchspring

Searchspring is on a mission to give ecommerce teams superpowers. We are giving the worlds’ most creative online brands the user-friendly search, merchandising, personalization, and analytics tools they need to increase conversion and curate unique shopping experiences. Learn more at searchspring.com or visit the websites of some of our most heroic customers like Specialized, Fabletics, Moen, Volcom, Wildfang, and Williams Sonoma.

About Classy Llama

Classy Llama is an agency of a different breed. Despite its playful name, the company could not be more serious about the level of integrity, excellence, and commitment it brings to clients. With a passion to help merchants leverage technology to sustainably grow and build their businesses, Classy Llama serves its clients through digital commerce consulting, marketing, design, development, and support. With over 125 commerce sites and 400+ customizations and integrations, its team of commerce veterans has what it takes to create a great digital experience. For more information, please visit https://www.classyllama.com/.