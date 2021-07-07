Comptek Technologies Welcomes Lighting Industry Veteran Troy Harms as Senior Vice President of Sales

Boulder, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOULDER, July 7, 2021 – Comptek Technologies, LLC (Comptek), an Aero Wireless Group company and leader in innovative wireless infrastructure solutions, today announced the appointment of Troy Harms as Senior Vice President of Sales. Harms is responsible for overseeing the company's national sales strategy, building new client relationships, expanding channel sales, and developing a national sales team.

Harms joins Comptek from Acuity Brands, where he was most recently vice president of infrastructure sales for the company's Holophane sales channel. Throughout his 28-year career in lighting and infrastructure, Harms has led sales teams and worked with lighting clients to deploy wireless network solutions that supported the IoT canopy for the public sector, DOT (Departments of Transportation) and other critical infrastructure stakeholders.

"Troy is an outstanding addition to our Comptek team, as he he brings a wealth of experience in developing and managing successful sales teams and knows what it takes to deliver client success," said Jim Lockwood, CEO of Comptek Technologies. "As Comptek continues its rapid growth and focuses on developing standardized and innovative wireless concealment solutions, Troy's sales leadership will enable us to better serve our current customers while expanding into new markets. We are thrilled to have Troy onboard our team."

"I am excited to join Comptek, a company that has a profound reputation for being the leader in smart infrastructure innovation and delivering superior products to its clients," stated Harms. "I am looking forward to building a first-class sales team to continue to drive Comptek's growth in the market and ensure continuous and optimal client support."

Harms is an active member of the Illuminate Engineering Society (IES) and provides thought leadership to the LED and IoT industry through educational webinars.

About Comptek Technologies

Comptek Technologies, an Aero Wireless Group company, is a leader in the engineering and manufacturing of innovative wireless infrastructure solutions for small cell technologies. The company is recognized nationally for CityPole® smart poles, aesthetic shrouding solutions and full product life-cycle support. Comptek's solutions meet the technical requirements of wireless operators and utilities while preserving communities' aesthetic qualities and character. The company is headquartered in Boulder, CO, with offices throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.comptektechnologies.com or www.aerowirelessgroup.com.

