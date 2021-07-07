WattEV enters into strategic partnership with TTSI, a national trucking company, to initiate zero-emission transport in SoCal

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WattEV Inc., a company with a mission to electrify the heavy-duty trucking industry, announced today it has entered into a fleet electrification agreement with Total Transportation Services, Inc. (TTSI), one of the leading freight transporters serving the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.



Under the first phase of the agreement, TTSI will put into service 16 electric trucks to carry loads from the ports to regional destinations including Bakersfield and San Bernardino. These initial TTSI electric trucks will be first of many to use WattEV’s charging and depot facilities at major transport hubs.

The partnership between WattEV and TTSI is an initial step toward reducing significant emissions of particulate matter, oxides of nitrogen and carbon produced by some 17,000 mostly older, diesel Class-8 trucks registered to serve two of the busiest ports in the nation.

WattEV is developing an advanced software platform – trucks-as-a-service (TaaS) – designed specifically for the use of electric trucks within its network of charging stations. The TaaS platform helps fleets and truckers meet requirements of shippers with sustainability goals while serving transporters with a viable economic model.

“As we are expanding our transport operations,” says TTSI Chief Executive Officer Vic La Rosa, “we are determined to make zero emission a priority. Our strategic partnership with WattEV forms the foundation for meeting our long-term sustainability goals and will help us to continue to be recognized as an industry leader towards clean air initiatives.”

“TTSI’s participation in the design and rollout of our TaaS software platform and deployment of our charging network is a significant validation of both our technology and business model,” said Salim Youssefzadeh, CEO of WattEV. “We look forward to working with them to play a role in decarbonizing the heavy hauling sector in Southern California.”

About WattEV

WattEV’s mission is speeding up the transition of U.S. trucking transport to zero emission. It uses a combination of business and technology innovations to create charging infrastructure and data-driven workflow that provide truckers and fleet operators the lowest total cost of ownership. WattEV’s goal is to get 12,000 heavy-duty electric trucks onto California roads by the end of 2030, exceeding existing forecasts. More information is available at www.wattev.com.

About TTSI

Total Transportation Services Inc. is an innovative, asset-based logistics provider driven by sustainability, safety and California compliance. TTSI has a fleet of more than 229 trucks serving 30 terminals at seven locations in the U.S. The company has a commitment to achieve a 100% green fleet.

For further details, please call Michael Coates at (408) 399-9081, email media@wattev.com, or visit www.WattEV.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52269993-6a2e-4748-8cff-96cfafa0a710