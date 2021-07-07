Electriq Power CEO Frank Magnotti to Speak at TD Securities Technology and Energy Transition Conference

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electriq Power (“Electriq”), a leading provider of intelligent and integrated home energy storage, management, and monitoring solutions, announces that Frank Magnotti, Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the TD Securities Technology and Energy Transition Conference on Tuesday, July 13 at 9:25 am EDT.



The conference, held via live webcast on July 12 and 13, will host energy leaders that have developed the expertise to transform the industry and facilitate the transition toward global decarbonization. The event will feature a panel discussion with leading energy transition venture capitalists and growth equity investors, corporate presentations by North America’s leading high-growth private companies, and keynote presentations from subject matter experts in disruptive technologies.

About Electriq Power

Electriq Power is an energy storage company developing hardware and software solutions for the clean energy transition. Based in California, Electriq designs, engineers, and assembles fully integrated energy management and storage solutions for homes and small businesses, with systems deployed across North America. Electriq Power is dedicated to moving the world to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. For more information visit www.electriqpower.com or contact info@electriqpower.com

Press Contact

Eugene Hunt

Trevi Communications for Electriq Power

gene@trevicomm.com

+1-978-750-0333