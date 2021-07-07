Corporate Counsel Readers Recognize Legility as Top Technology-Enabled Legal Services Provider in 13 Categories

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legility, a leading global legal services provider, today announced that Corporate Counsel recognized Legility as a top provider in 13 categories, including contract lifecycle management, litigation consulting, electronic discovery, managed review, legal staffing, and corporate investigations.



“We are grateful to be recognized by the readers of Corporate Counsel as a top provider in so many new law categories for yet another year,” said Barry Dark, CEO, Legility. “Corporate Counsel represents a unique voice for in-house legal leaders, and we are honored to see the trust our clients place in us reflected in these awards.”

Legility received first place in multiple categories, including:

End-to-end litigation consulting firm

Global risk & investigations consultant

End-to-end eDiscovery provider

Technology-assisted review

Data & technology management

Legal hold (Legal Hold Repository)

Managed document review

Managed eDiscovery & litigation support service provider

Contract lifecycle management

Corporate investigations

Expert witness provider



Legility was recognized as a top provider in the following category:

Legal/litigation support staffing agency



The annual Corporate Counsel “Best Of” Awards recognize the contributions made by winners like Legility in advancing service and technology delivery for in-house legal teams. From technology products and consulting organizations, to legal staffing organizations and document review providers, Best of showcases the businesses that stand out among their competitors in providing in-house legal leaders with the essentials they require to compete in today’s legal market.

Corporate Counsel is the monthly magazine for the in-house attorney, covering business issues, legal affairs, and the corporate world’s latest developments. It provides hard news, features, profiles, relevant law pieces, trend analyses, and columns on legal management.

