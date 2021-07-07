StitcherAds Launches New Video Podcast Series “The Performance”

NEW YORK, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StitcherAds, the leading platform for ad solutions and shopping experiences that drive incremental sales on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Snapchat, today announced the launch of its video podcast, The Performance. The first three episodes are available as of today, and feature Morgan Chemij, Senior Director of Marketing, CRM & Global UX / SEO at Hewlett-Packard (HP), Kevin Hillstrom, President of MineThatData (previously: Nordstrom), and Gabe Calemmo, Head of Performance Marketing at Canvas Worldwide. Each episode explores topics related to marketing, performance, and growth.
A bi-weekly video podcast, The Performance shares the perspectives and best practices of pioneers from the marketing and retail sectors. Each 30-minute episode of The Performance will treat listeners to an in-depth conversation between The Performance’s host, Bryan Cano, and leaders from companies such as Boundless Labs, Sharma Brands, CXL, plus many more.
"Engaging with customers via a medium they enjoy [video podcasting] to give them tools that will help them to think creatively, is something that is very rewarding to me,” said Kevin Hillstrom, President of MineThatData. “And, I think it’s something that will be exciting for [The Performance’s] listeners and viewers, too."
“Our new podcast series, The Performance, will explore the viewpoints and proven methods of leaders from well-respected brands, creating a touchstone of best-practices for marketers looking to stay one step ahead of the competition,” said Bryan Cano, Director of Media Strategy at StitcherAds. “We have a great lineup of guests and my hope is that listeners will benefit from the engaging and meaningful content we’ve got in the pipeline, while also enjoying the light-hearted and fun banter, of course!”
StitcherAds technology helps advertisers to scale full-funnel performance marketing campaigns on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Snapchat. The company has empowered some of the largest advertisers worldwide using data-fueled automation to drive sales online and in-store.
Listeners can access the podcast via YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcast and Google Podcast.
To know more about the podcast series, visit https://www.theperformance.marketing/
About StitcherAds
Founded in 2009, StitcherAds is a Facebook Marketing Partner helping advertisers and agencies scale full-funnel performance marketing campaigns on Facebook & Instagram. Since conception, StitcherAds has empowered some of Facebook’s largest advertisers for eCommerce, retail, travel, and real estate businesses worldwide, using data-fueled automation to increase the revenue impact of their ad spend. The company works on a hybrid service model, onboarding clients from fully managed service to self-serve to ensure long-term success with their software. As the first partner to launch dynamic ads and dynamic ads for travel on Facebook, StitcherAds has been a leader in both speed and achievement in direct response innovation. For more information about StitcherAds, please go to www.stitcherads.com.