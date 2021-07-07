StitcherAds Launches New Video Podcast Series “The Performance”

NEW YORK, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StitcherAds , the leading platform for ad solutions and shopping experiences that drive incremental sales on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Snapchat, today announced the launch of its video podcast, The Performance . The first three episodes are available as of today, and feature Morgan Chemij, Senior Director of Marketing, CRM & Global UX / SEO at Hewlett-Packard (HP), Kevin Hillstrom, President of MineThatData (previously: Nordstrom ), and Gabe Calemmo, Head of Performance Marketing at Canvas Worldwide . Each episode explores topics related to marketing, performance, and growth.



A bi-weekly video podcast, The Performance shares the perspectives and best practices of pioneers from the marketing and retail sectors. Each 30-minute episode of The Performance will treat listeners to an in-depth conversation between The Performance’s host, Bryan Cano , and leaders from companies such as Boundless Labs, Sharma Brands, CXL, plus many more.

"Engaging with customers via a medium they enjoy [video podcasting] to give them tools that will help them to think creatively, is something that is very rewarding to me,” said Kevin Hillstrom, President of MineThatData . “And, I think it’s something that will be exciting for [The Performance’s] listeners and viewers, too."

“Our new podcast series, The Performance, will explore the viewpoints and proven methods of leaders from well-respected brands, creating a touchstone of best-practices for marketers looking to stay one step ahead of the competition,” said Bryan Cano, Director of Media Strategy at StitcherAds. “We have a great lineup of guests and my hope is that listeners will benefit from the engaging and meaningful content we’ve got in the pipeline, while also enjoying the light-hearted and fun banter, of course!”

StitcherAds technology helps advertisers to scale full-funnel performance marketing campaigns on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Snapchat. The company has empowered some of the largest advertisers worldwide using data-fueled automation to drive sales online and in-store.

Listeners can access the podcast via YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcast and Google Podcast.

To know more about the podcast series, visit https://www.theperformance.marketing/

About StitcherAds