ColdQuanta Reaches Quantum Computer Milestone By Demonstrating Immense Scalability of ‘Cold Atom’ Processor Approach

Boulder, CO, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ColdQuanta, the leader in Cold Atom Quantum Technology, today announced it has achieved a significant milestone in the development of its Quantum Computer by trapping and addressing 100 qubits in a large, dense 2-D cold atom array. On track to be available later this year, the digital gate-based quantum computer (code named “Hilbert”) will be among the most powerful in the world using pristine qubits that have the stability of atomic clocks to massively scale qubit count beyond what is possible with other quantum computing approaches.

The successful achievement of this milestone demonstrates the potential for the ColdQuanta platform to rapidly scale towards solving real world problems with commercial impact. The scalability of Hilbert will enable ColdQuanta to solve important customer computation problems more rapidly and with greater efficiency in environments where optimization is critical such as financial services, logistics and pharmaceuticals (drug discovery), as well as the mainstream delivery of quantum computing as a cloud service (QCaaS). During testing, these qubit counts and connectivity scaled extremely well wherein large, dense 2-D arrays of qubits were trapped and manipulated with lasers.

“Today’s continued progress represents the completion of a critical step in bringing our Cold Atom Quantum Technology to market and showcasing its potential to support a variety of practical use cases,” said Paul Lipman, President of Quantum Computing at ColdQuanta. “Our Cold Atom Method stands out among other modalities by demonstrating the potential for unmatched qubit scalability. We are on the brink of delivering a compelling platform and on the doorstep of commercialization.”

Hilbert is based on pioneering work over the last several decades by Mark Saffman, ColdQuanta’s Chief Scientist for Quantum Information and professor of physics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “Cold Atoms are nature’s qubits. Their pristine characteristics enable control of their quantum state with a clear pathway to rapidly scaling to multiple thousands of qubits,” said Mark Saffman.

This latest milestone adds to a number of advancements the company has achieved since the beginning of 2021, including several key leadership appointments with the addition of Paul Lipman as President of Quantum Computing, Rushton McGarr as Chief Financial Officer and Dan Caruso as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman. This year, ColdQuanta has also been awarded multi millions of dollars in U.S. government contracts and announced participation in the High-BIAS2 (High Bandwidth Inertial Atom Source) project wherein ColdQuanta’s Cold Atom Quantum Technology serves as the foundation for the project’s gyroscope and Quantum Positioning System (QPS).

About ColdQuanta

ColdQuanta is the leader in Cold Atom Quantum Technology, the most scalable, versatile, and commercially viable application of quantum. The company operates three lines of business - Quantum Computing, Devices and Machines, and Quantum Research-as-a-Service. The Quantum Computing division will launch Hilbert, a cloud-based 100 qubit quantum computer, in late 2021. The Devices and Machines division provides products for quantum computing companies and quantum lab environments. Quantum Research-as-a-Service supports the government and enterprises in developing quantum inertial sensing, radio frequency receivers, and networking technologies, including high precision clock prototypes which will be available in late 2022. ColdQuanta will engage commercial customers across all three divisions in late 2021. ColdQuanta is based in Boulder, CO with offices in Madison, Wisconsin and Oxford, UK. Find out more at www.coldquanta.com.

