Devo Introduces Security Vendor Partnerships with Recorded Future, Anomali and ThreatConnect

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devo Technology, the cloud-native logging and security analytics company, today announced a new lineup of leading technology companies that are integrated seamlessly into the latest version of Devo Security Operations, announced at this year's RSA Conference . The latest set of integrations—Recorded Future, Anomali and ThreatConnect—maximize existing security tools by using the data and context available within them to enrich investigations, optimize workflow and enable analysts to take more confident action.



With the new enhancements to Devo Security Operations, came the opportunity to be an even greater ally to customers by strategically aligning with security market leaders that are already embedded within many of the world’s enterprises, with a particular focus on threat intelligence.

“Our goal is to provide the best Security Operations solution that leverages their existing security infrastructure and investment,” said Upesh Patel, senior vice president of corporate development at Devo. “Aligning with technology partners opens a new and exciting door for enterprises working with Devo to access a more efficient and effective security operations posture.”

Security teams have acquired numerous tools from different vendors over the years in an attempt to address the shortcomings of legacy solutions. To solve the common issue of tool-fatigue, Devo integrations enable analysts to unlock the true value of their security data. Security teams can now easily collect, store, enrich, analyze and visualize all security-related data, without overburdening the security budget. Further detail of these benefits include:

Gain increased visibility with easy integration of real-time application, user, and threat data in a single, integrated view.

Tap into real-time network and threat intelligence to analyze and automatically enrich your data with relevant context.

Investigate in seconds by querying and pivoting across all data, including historic data, for faster response times.

Drive accurate decision-making with more comprehensive, actionable insight.

As Devo continues to enhance the capabilities of Security Operations, the company will look to align with more cloud-native security providers that are vital to customers, including those focused on SOAR, XDR and DevSecOps.

“Security teams face complex threats to their businesses that take advantage of the blind spots and challenges of defending the modern, distributed enterprise,” said John Searby, Vice President, Channels & Alliances at Recorded Future. “Mutual customers can now benefit from Recorded Future's real-time threat intelligence integrated within Devo for detection and enrichment. By providing critical context to threats, organizations amplify the impact of their analysts, significantly reduce analysis time, and improve their overall security posture. This helps organizations prioritize security events, understand relationships across data types, detect events that would otherwise go undetected, and make quick decisions with actionable intelligence.”

“We’re excited to be working with Devo to provide analysts with the capabilities to turn threat intelligence into meaningful action,” said Tianyi Chen, Director of Technology Partnerships at ThreatConnect. “Security teams continue to be bogged down by data volumes and technology partnerships like this one allow those teams to streamline process and technology to strengthen efficiency and visibility and get the most out of their data.”

“Organizations across all industries struggle to detect and prioritize threats, leaving them vulnerable to ransomware, data theft, phishing and other damaging cyberattacks,” said Dave Osman, Sr. Director of Technology Partnerships, Anomali. “Our partnership with Devo gives joint customers access to global intelligence that enables precision attack detection at scale, supports optimized response, and increases overall cyber resiliency across their enterprises."

