Rapid7 Launches InsightCloudSec to Automate Continuous Security and Compliance for Complex Cloud Environments

BOSTON, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced the launch of InsightCloudSec , the industry’s first fully-integrated Cloud-Native Security Platform (CNSP) that enables organizations to enhance their cloud security programs through continuous security and compliance for complex cloud environments. The newest addition to Rapid7’s Insight Platform, InsightCloudSec brings together the cloud security posture management, infrastructure entitlements management, and infrastructure as code capabilities of DivvyCloud, acquired in May 2020 , and Kubernetes security provider Alcide, acquired in January 202 1 , into one seamless cloud security solution as part of Rapid7’s Insight Platform.



According to Gartner, Inc., more than 45% of IT spending on system infrastructure, infrastructure software, application software and business process outsourcing will shift from traditional solutions to cloud by 2024. As businesses continue to move in this direction, they require a single, comprehensive security solution that helps them safely speed up their cloud adoption without compromise.

Protecting cloud and container environments from misconfigurations, policy violations, threats, and identity challenges, Rapid7 is the first organization to offer a single solution that integrates posture management, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code, and Kubernetes protection.

“Today, businesses are increasingly relying on the cloud to drive innovation and digital transformation,” said Lee Weiner, Chief Innovation Officer at Rapid7. “When operating highly-complex cloud environments, security teams must be able to maintain a comprehensive security strategy that ensures their resources and data are properly secured. InsightCloudSec combines the tools they need in an integrated solution so that they can focus their efforts on what matters most.”

Driving cloud security forward, InsightCloudSec helps Security and DevOps teams to shift left, reduce the noise and complexity of multi-cloud and Kubernetes environments, and automate workflows to speed up remediation and implement cost-saving efforts. Integrating best-of-breed technologies, InsightCloudSec also provides:

Unified visibility and robust context across multi-cloud environments to analyze, prioritize, and remediate issues as they arise

Infrastructure-as-code templates to identify risk early in the CI/CD pipeline

Automated workflows to help organizations gain maximum efficiency and focus on the bigger picture



“As attack surfaces rapidly expand, teams are managing dozens of security tools,” said Brian Johnson, senior vice president of cloud security at Rapid7. “However, this approach is often overwhelming and distracting, making it more difficult to cut through the noise and resolve security issues quickly. By combining the cloud solutions previously offered by DivvyCloud and Alcide, InsightCloudSec not only provides enterprises with a more holistic, unified experience, but much needed data context into their environments. Integrating these capabilities across the Insight platform will enable security teams to make better, faster, and more confident decisions.”

InsightCloudSec is now generally available. To learn more, click here .

About Rapid7

Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight cloud. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 8,900 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Rapid7 Media Relations

Caitlin Doherty

Senior Public Relations Manager

(857) 990-4240

press@rapid7.com