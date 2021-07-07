CampusClear, powered by Ivy.ai, named Best Product to Combat and Reduce the Impact of COVID-19

Boulder, CO, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- #CampusClear, a free mobile app built by Ivy.ai to support students, faculty, and campus visitors with COVID-19 self-screening, was named Best Product to Combat and Reduce the Impact of COVID-19 by Globee Business Awards. The award was issued as part of Globee’s 2021 IT World Awards, which honors achievements annually across every facet of the Information Technology sector. Globee issued Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards in this category, awarding the Gold Globee to Ivy.ai.

Ivy.ai built #CampusClear in partnership with Creighton University in June, 2020 as colleges and universities raced to prepare for a return to campus amid a global pandemic. More than 1,000 higher education administrators submitted requests to use #CampusClear at their institutions, many of which began using the app before the start of the Fall semester. Since that time, students, employees, and campus visitors have used the application more than 10 million times to self-screen their COVID-19 symptoms.

“We saw that our higher education partners had a need and we wanted to help however we could,” said Ivy.ai CEO, Mark McNasby. “We developed #CampusClear with the goal of providing a free resource to support colleges and universities through a difficult time, so we’re grateful for Globee’s recognition.”

Ivy.ai accepted new administrator requests for #CampusClear through the Spring semester of 2021, and will continue to support the application until December 31st, 2021. “As vaccination rates continue to rise, the need for a self-screening application like #CampusClear is lowered,” said Josh Coyle, Help Desk Manager at Ivy.ai. “Several of our #CampusClear institutions have already indicated that they will no longer use the app beginning in the Fall. Still, it was a pleasure getting to assist so many people through such a unique and challenging time.”





